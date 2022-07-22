ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Covington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following county, Covington. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Opp, Babbie, Wiggins, Horn Hill, Blairs, Onycha and Beulah. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullock, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bullock; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Lowndes County in south central Alabama Southwestern Macon County in southeastern Alabama Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martin Dam to near Millbrook to near Paul M Grist State Park, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Montgomery, Union Springs, Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, Meadville, Milstead, Pike Road, Coosada, White Hall, Shorter, Gordonville, Franklin, Lowndesboro, Benton, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Woodcrest and Snowdoun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL

