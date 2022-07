UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.

