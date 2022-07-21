ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ike Speltz's grand slam lifts undefeated Van Meter into Class 2A state baseball championship game

By Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
The Van Meter baseball team will get a shot at history on Friday.

The top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 4 Beckman Catholic, 9-4, in the Class 2A state semifinals on Thursday night at Merchants Park in Carroll. They advance to play No. 2 Estherville Lincoln Central (33-2) in Friday afternoon's championship game.

By doing so, Van Meter improves to 38-0 this season. Only 11 Iowa baseball teams have completed undefeated summer seasons with state championships. Twin Cedars was the latest, going 36-0 to win Class 1A in 2014.

Even more, Van Meter is just one win from a fourth consecutive 2A state title. Only three teams in state history have won four straight state baseball championships: Norway (1981-84), Lansing Kee (1989-92) and West Des Moines Valley (2003-06).

The Bulldogs will take a 53-game winning streak into Friday's championship game, but through much of Thursday night's game, Van Meter's offense strauggled, to the tune of just three hits over five innings against Beckman starter Luke Sigwarth.

All of that changed in the sixth inning.

The offensive explosion began when Van Meter loaded the bases: Jack Petit reached on an error, Carter Durflinger connected on an infield single, then Reese Moore was hit by a pitch.

With no outs, Ganon Archer singled to left to give Van Meter a 2-1 lead. Ike Speltz then blasted a grand slam over the wall in left field, his fifth homer of the year, giving the Bulldogs a 6-1 advantage. Petit later added a 2-run double to left.

By the time the inning ended, Van Meter put up 8 runs on just 5 hits but with the help of 2 Beckman errors.

For as well as Sigwarth pitched, Beckman could not capitalize offensively. They loaded the bases in both the second and third innings, but scored just one run. For the game, the Blazers stranded 11 baserunners and went 3-of-16 with runners in scoring position, but two of those came during a 3-run seventh inning, when Van Meter already led 9-1.

As such, Beckman ends the summer 25-14 overall. The Blazers reached the state tournament for the first time since winning it in 2017. By most standards, they are one of Iowa's historic baseball dynasties, with 11 all-time titles and 14 finals appearances.

On Thursday, they ran into Iowa high school baseball's current dynasty, the mighty Van Meter Bulldogs.

Blake Ingvall's home run sparks ELC's comeback win over Mid-Prairie

Estherville Lincoln Central rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Mid-Prairie, 7-4, on Thursday evening to advance to the Class 2A state baseball championship game.

After Mid-Prairie led 3-0 in the second inning, the Midgets scored 2 runs in the second, on Grant Love's 2-run single; 2 more in the third, via Blake Ingvall's 2-run homer; then 3 in the fifth, on Carter Snyder's 2-run double and Blake Evans' infield single.

The Golden Hawks had many opportunities, putting runners on in each of the final four innings, but finished the game 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Estherville Lincoln Central improves to 33-2 overall this season, and will carry a 24-game winning streak into Friday's title game. Mid-Prairie's summer ends 19-11.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

