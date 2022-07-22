ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documents indicate suspect who shot North Kansas City officer made gun himself

By Monica Castro
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joshua Rocha, 24, is charged with shooting and killing North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez. The search warrant for Rocha’s home indicates he may have made the gun himself.

The document states police intended to seize a 3D printer and other gun-making materials. In that search warrant, Rocha’s mother admitted to police that he had a 3D printer and that he had made several guns, including the one used in Tuesday’s deadly shooting.

Rocha has formally been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of the 32-year-old officer.

According to the search warrant documents of his home, his mom told police Rocha had a fully automatic AR that he made. Plus, she said he had a 3D printer and that he makes guns.

Retired FBI agent Michael Tabman said 3D printed guns are considered a type of ghost gun, which means it is manufactured outside of the federally regulated processes and do not have serial numbers.

“Law enforcement is always playing catch up to technology,” he said. “And it always will. So sometimes we just have to see what do we do now when something enters the market, so to speak. And that’s what happened with ghost guns. So it’s been a fairly Wild West, when it comes to ghost guns been hard to regulate.”

As for this case, it’s still unclear if the whole gun or just parts of the gun were made with Rocha’s 3D printer.

FOX4 contacted the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office wanting clarification on that but we are still waiting for answers.

FOX 4 asked Tabman if we could see more regulation on these types of weapons but he said that’s something the federal government is still learning how to regulate.

“No technology now is unbeatable. It’s just something we have to deal with at the time,” he said.

Tabman said unfortunately as technology makes getting to a gun easier, he believes more people will be turning to 3D printers for guns.

“You get the gun, you feel like you’ve beat the system. So yeah, I think it we’ll see a proliferation of these weapons,” Tabman said.

As for the gun used, FOX4 will continue to press Clay County for answers.

Rocha’s next court appearance will be his bond hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.

