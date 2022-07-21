ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Cry harder": House GOP ridiculed for deleted "heresy" tweet during Jan. 6 hearing

By Bob Brigham
Salon
 2 days ago
The House Republican caucus attempted to distract during Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee primetime hearing — and it did not go well for them.

Republicans have sought to claim the evidence against Trump by former White House officials is "hearsay" or second-hand information.

But after lashing out at former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews as a "liar and pawn" for testifying, the official @HouseGOP Twitter account claimed it was "heresy" or against religious doctrine.

The Republican caucus was quickly mocked for the tweet, which was deleted.

"The truth hurts. Cry harder," suggested former prosecutor Katie Phang.

William Shakespeare
2d ago

The GQP puts its collective foot in it's collective mouth every day. This is sworn witness testimony, not hearsay. Any of them who are attorneys and don't know the difference should be disbarred. Any of them who are guilty of participating in this inssurection should go to jail. Period.

MAUSBORN69
2d ago

Well, there was nothing really surprising in this latest testimony except to demonstrate Trump was going to do whatever he could to stop the count. Everything and anything. It was only when he realized he had failed as the FBI and National Guard were being mobilized that he reluctantly agreed to tell his 'patriots' to stop and go home. The DOJ simply have to act now.

Valerie Fordham
2d ago

Why can't ppl see that this man almost destroyed our democracy. And anyone that agrees with him, are not patriotic. I know I don't want to live in a country, we're one man can ruin a nation, and the gop is allowing it.

