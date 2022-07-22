ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama inmate Casey White indicted on federal firearms charges related to his jail escape with a corrections officer

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey White, the Alabama prisoner whose escape with a corrections officer sparked a national manhunt in April, was federally indicted...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Independent

'What am I in jail for?': Notorious inmate Charles Bronson releases voice note

One of Britain’s most notorious inmates, Charles Bronson, has released a voice note from his cell at Woodhill jail in which he pleads for his release.“What am I in jail for?”, Bronson asked in the message sent to Sky News.The 70-year-old prisoner said: “I’ve never murdered anyone, I’ve never raped anyone. People don’t believe me, they think I’m a serial killer”.He was convicted the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was given a life sentence in 1999 after taking an art teacher hostage.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Prisoners Die

In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences […]
POLITICS
The Independent

An entire North Carolina police department has resigned

The entire staff of a small North Carolina police department has resigned, citing the work environment created by the town’s manager, prompting the town to hold an emergency meeting in response to the mass departure. Josh Gibson, the former police chief of the Kenly Police Department, five officers, the...
KENLY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Corrections Officer#Fugitive#Doj
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
The Independent

Mother of Baby P freed from prison

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, has been freed from jail.Tracey Connelly, 40, was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.On Thursday, the Ministry of Justice confirmed her release from prison.Dominic Raab condemned the decision, saying it was proof the parole system needs a “fundamental overhaul”.In March, the Parole Board decided Connelly was suitable for release – having rejected three previous bids in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – after hearing she is now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

N.J. trans prisoner who impregnated 2 inmates transferred to men's facility

A transgender inmate has been transferred out of the only women’s prison in New Jersey after impregnating two female inmates. Demi Minor, 27, has been moved to the vulnerable housing unit at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a prison for young adults ages 18 to 30, according to Dan Sperrazza, a New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesman.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Oklahoma to put prisoner to death almost every month through 2024

Oklahoma is planning to put a prisoner to death roughly every month, a speedy pace for a rarely invoked punishment that's banned in several other states. The first of the 25 executions, slated for Aug. 25, was scheduled Friday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after a federal judge greenlighted the reintroduction of lethal injection as a method of execution in the state. The planned executions over the next 29 months account for just over half of the Sooner State's death row inmate population of 44.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy