Alabama inmate Casey White indicted on federal firearms charges related to his jail escape with a corrections officer

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, has been freed from jail.Tracey Connelly, 40, was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.On Thursday, the Ministry of Justice confirmed her release from prison.Dominic Raab condemned the decision, saying it was proof the parole system needs a “fundamental overhaul”.In March, the Parole Board decided Connelly was suitable for release – having rejected three previous bids in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – after hearing she is now...
