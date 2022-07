Rochester police are investigating a homicide this morning. They say a male victim in his mid 20s was shot on North Clinton Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It reportedly happened during a large party at Red Wings Plaza, at North Clinton and Norton Street. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. This is the city's 43rd homicide so far this year.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO