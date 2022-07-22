ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bennet launches first TV ad in US Senate race

By Scott Doane
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Bwie_0goTJ2Nq00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The November midterm election is still months away, but one candidate is getting an early start on his re-election campaign.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, released his first campaign ad of the 2022 election season on Thursday.

The ad re-introduces voters to the incumbent senator, who is facing republican Joe O’Dea in November. Bennet’s campaign said the ad focuses on how he has made a priority in Washington of fighting corruption and corporate special interests.

This comes as new numbers show Bennet is well ahead of O’Dea when it comes to money. According to the Federal Election Commission, Bennet has more than $8 million in cash on hand to O’Dea’s $841,000.

Hickenlooper, Sullivan reflect on legislation passed after Aurora theater shooting

On our political program, Colorado Point of View , our political analysts why Bennet is putting out an ad this far out from the election.

“I think this is an introductory ad. I think this is an ad to re-introduce Michael Bennet to the American public,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “And I think it’s an important thing to distinguish between issue-based and general issue campaign ads like this one.”

“Michael Bennet has been in office for a long time,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “He doesn’t need to introduce, he needs to come up with solutions.”

But Republicans are showing they believe they can win in November. O’Dea reportedly held a fundraiser in Washington this week. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made an appearance and said, “We’re going to be all-in in Colorado. (O’Dea is) the perfect candidate for the nature of your state. We think we can win this race.”

You can watch the full debate on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Elections
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Michael Bennet
Daily Mail

Mike Pence gets a standing ovation from Republican House members for counting the electoral college votes on January 6 and push former VP to run for President

Mike Pence's defiance of Donald Trump on January 6 earned him a standing ovation from Republican lawmakers at a meeting on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas apparently praised Pence for continuing to count Electoral College votes to certify President Joe Biden's victory last year even after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in a bid to stop the process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Colorado Senate#State Senate#Election State#Republican#Aurora#Colorado Point Of View#American#Channel 2#Democratic
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
Axios

GOP inches closer to 10 Senate votes on same-sex marriage

Support among Republican senators is gradually building for a House-passed bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify federal recognition for marriage equality, with senators predicting it will eventually get the votes it needs to pass. Why it matters: Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaled last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Twin Cities

Campaign cash flows into Minneapolis congressional race

The race for Minneapolis' 5th Congressional District is once again attracting serious campaign cash. The big picture: DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her challengers brought in a combined $1.8 million between April and June, according to new campaign finance filings. That's more than any other U.S. House contest in the state in the same period.State of play: Omar's most prominent same-party challenger, former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels, reported nearly $600,000 in donations in the second quarter, out-raising the incumbent by about $200,000. Both ended June with roughly a half million to spend in the weeks leading up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Every Republican to Vote Against an Assault Weapons Ban

The House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee voted to approve new legislation that would ban assault weapons, with all of the Democratic members supporting the measure. All of the 18 Republican members of the committee who were present for the vote opposed the adoption of the legislation, while GOP Representative Greg Steube wasn't in attendance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Sanders calls out Manchin: He only "represents the very wealthiest people in this country"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders lambasted fellow Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday for sinking the Democratic Party's latest effort to pass renewable energy funding, accusing the West Virginia Democrat of acting on behalf of his corporate and billionaire donors instead of the working class of his home state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Long-Shot Pot Decriminalization Bill Introduced in Senate

FDA would regulate production, distribution and set standards. Senate Democrats introduced a bill Thursday that would federally decriminalize, regulate and impose taxes on cannabis products. Majority Leader. Chuck Schumer. and Senators. Cory Booker. of New Jersey and. Ron Wyden. of Oregon, the sponsors, revised the measure, which faces significant obstacles...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy