ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas return from All-Star Break tied for first place in PCL East

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37B0wz_0goTIYKo00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After four days off in observance of the Major League All-Star Break, the El Paso Chihuahuas will return to action on Friday on the road at the Reno Aces.

The Chihuahuas won seven of their last 10 games before the break to improve their record to 52-38 and put them in a tie atop the Pacific Coast League East standings with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

After the break, El Paso will embark on a nine-game road trip, first with three games in Reno, then six games in Washington against the Tacoma Rainiers. It’s a chance for the Chihuahuas to move up the standings even more.

One reason for El Paso’s strong run of play lately has been outfielder Brent Rooker. Acquired in a preseason trade from the Minnesota Twins, Rooker has spent a lot of the year moving up and down from El Paso to the San Diego Padres.

He did the same thing with the Twins, but had more staying power in the Big Leagues with Minnesota. He’s hoping to find some consistency with the MLB club soon, as he currently leads El Paso with 18 home runs.

“I’m taking advantage of the time down here to work and improve and get better and ultimately become the best player I can be and become a player that can go up there and stick for awhile. That’s everyone’s goal, the first goal is to get up there, the second is to stay up there,” Rooker said.

Rooker and the Chihuahuas will start a three-game series the Aces in Reno at 7:35 p.m. MT on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Chihuahuas suffer 8-5 setback to Aces in return from All-Star Break

RENO, Nev. – The El Paso Chihuahuas overcame a four-run deficit early but lost to the Reno Aces 8-5 Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. It was El Paso’s first visit to Reno since 2019. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. It was Hinojosa’s 10th home run of […]
EL PASO, TX
numberfire.com

Tyler Heineman not in Pirates' Sunday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Heineman is being replaced behind the plate by Jason Delay versus Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. In 102 plate appearances this season, Heineman has a .213 batting average with a .515 OPS, 10 runs, 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Reno, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Washington State
City
San Diego, TX
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Friday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Haggerty is being replaced in right field by Kyle Lewis versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. In 57 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .302 batting average with an .823 OPS, 2 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto left on Los Angeles' bench on Friday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will take a break after Gavin Lux was chosen as Los Angeles' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 74 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.7% barrel rate and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Esteury Ruiz versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 352 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .190 batting average with a .627 OPS, 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Rooker
KTSM

4-yr-old girl gone missing in CA, might be in our area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Your help is needed helping locate 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman. She could have been taken to Las Cruces, New Mexico or Reno, Nevada. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Billie lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in Porterville, CA. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS Minnesota

Sun top Lynx 86-79 for 3rd straight victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Natisha Hiedeman had 19 points, Brionna Jones scored 18 and Alyssa Thomas added a double-double to power the Connecticut Sun to an 86-79 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night.Hiedeman hit five 3-pointers and had five assists for Connecticut (19-9). Jones grabbed eight rebounds and Thomas finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.Jones had 11 points in the first half to help the Sun take a 42-32 lead into intermission.Moriah Jefferson hit a bucket and 1 of 2 free throws to give Minnesota a 47-46 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter. But DeWanna Bonner sank a jumper and 1 of 2 foul shots, Bria Hartley buried a 3-pointer and Bonner capped an 8-0 run with a basket and the Sun never trailed again.Courtney Williams scored 12 for the Sun, who have won three straight and five of six. Bonner finished with nine points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals.Aerial Powers topped Minnesota (10-19) with 17 points. Rookie Nikolina Milic scored 14 before fouling out, while Rachel Banham came off the bench to score 11.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin not in lineup Sunday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Machin is being replaced at third base by Sheldon Neuse versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 64 plate appearances this season, Machin has a .211 batting average with a .546 OPS, 1 home run,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTSM

Teen arrested with gun, meth, pot, THC vape pens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrest a teen in San Elizario after finding multiple illegal items during a traffic stop. EPCSO officials way deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station in Clint conducted a traffic stop on at the 12000 block of Los Tules Drive in San […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Pcl#The Oklahoma City Dodgers#The Tacoma Rainiers#The Minnesota Twins#The San Diego Padres#The Big Leagues
numberfire.com

Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 243 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Dodgers rally for 7-4 win over Giants, sweep 4 from rivals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trayce Thompson drove in two runs and thrilled his older brother, Klay, with an RBI double during the decisive rally in the seventh while the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 Sunday for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. Unlikely cleanup hitter Jake Lamb delivered a tiebreaking RBI double during that three-run rally by the NL-leading Dodgers, who have 15 victories in 16 games overall. Los Angeles swept a four-game series with the Giants at Chavez Ravine for the first time since 1995 and only the third time in the archrivals’ long history....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Lewis sitting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Lewis is being replaced in right field by Sam Haggerty versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. In 20 plate appearances this season, Lewis has a .222 batting average with an .856 OPS,...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Sunday afternoon

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 88 plate appearances season, Vogt has a .156 batting average with a .539...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Sunday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Torrens is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 122 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .223 batting average with a...
SEATTLE, WA
KTSM

FC Juarez suffers first loss of 2022, 1-0 at Necaxa

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez lost its first match of the 2022 Apertura, 1-0 on the road at Necaxa on Friday night. It was the Bravos debut of Mexican National Team defender Carlos Salcedo, in his first game with the club after being transferred over from MLS side Toronto FC. Juarez kept the game […]
MLS
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy