Chihuahuas return from All-Star Break tied for first place in PCL East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After four days off in observance of the Major League All-Star Break, the El Paso Chihuahuas will return to action on Friday on the road at the Reno Aces.

The Chihuahuas won seven of their last 10 games before the break to improve their record to 52-38 and put them in a tie atop the Pacific Coast League East standings with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

After the break, El Paso will embark on a nine-game road trip, first with three games in Reno, then six games in Washington against the Tacoma Rainiers. It’s a chance for the Chihuahuas to move up the standings even more.

One reason for El Paso’s strong run of play lately has been outfielder Brent Rooker. Acquired in a preseason trade from the Minnesota Twins, Rooker has spent a lot of the year moving up and down from El Paso to the San Diego Padres.

He did the same thing with the Twins, but had more staying power in the Big Leagues with Minnesota. He’s hoping to find some consistency with the MLB club soon, as he currently leads El Paso with 18 home runs.

“I’m taking advantage of the time down here to work and improve and get better and ultimately become the best player I can be and become a player that can go up there and stick for awhile. That’s everyone’s goal, the first goal is to get up there, the second is to stay up there,” Rooker said.

Rooker and the Chihuahuas will start a three-game series the Aces in Reno at 7:35 p.m. MT on Friday night.