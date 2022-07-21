LOCAL ROUNDUP: Idaho Rush move into national semifinals

The Idaho Rush U-15 girls soccer team won its group match Thursday morning, propelling the team into the U.S. Youth Soccer national semifinals.

Idaho Rush defeated Cincinnati FC 2-0. In three group matches, goalie Marin Mackenzie hasn’t allowed a goal.

In the 41st minute, Maizy Kluksdal passed to Kunie Hirai just below the half and she scored across the keeper after a long drive through the middle of the box.

A few minutes later, Mackenzie had a huge save over the top of the crossbar after a foul was commited near the top of the 18-yard mark. The score was 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half, the Rush’s defense continued to grind.

Then in the 70th minute, the Rush scored when Hirai passed to Belle Wright, who got past her defender in a scramble in the 18-yard box. She slotted it past the goalie.

The win sets up a showdown in the semifinals Saturday against a familiar foe, Wasatch (Utah), which beat the Rush 5-4 in the Far West Regional championship match.

RODEO CONTINUES

Thursday was the third night in the Snake River Stampede at the Ford Idaho Center.

In saddle bronc riding, Cash Wilson posted 82 points, half a point ahead of Kody Rinehart.

In team roping, Bryan Reay and Brent Falon had the lone time.

Rylee Rogers had the top tie-down roping time, 13.4 seconds.

In steer wrestling, Stetson Jorgensen prevailed in 4.5 seconds.

In bareback bronc riding, Tilden Hooper and Cole Franks each posted 84 points.

Other results couldn’t be reported because of deadline issues.

The rodeo continues Friday and concludes Saturday.