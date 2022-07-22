ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large fire sparked in south end of Rosebud County

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
ROSEBUD CO., Mont. - A 500-acre fire has sparked in Rosebud County.

As of 7:36 pm, the fire is being managed as a Type 3 Incident and 32 personnel are on site according to the Montana Fire Information website.

The fire is described as being active.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office says the fire is in the south end of the county and that they are aware of the fire.

Very limited information has been given on the fire at this time and we will provide updates as we get them.

