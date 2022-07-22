Aespa Achieves First No. 1 on Top Album Sales With ‘Girls’

Click here to read the full article.

Aespa achieves its first No. 1 on Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 23), as Girls: The 2nd Mini Album debuts atop the tally. The effort launches with 53,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending July 14, according to Luminate. It’s the second top 10 for the act, after previously reaching No. 2 with Savage in 2021.

Also debuting in the top 10: the latest releases from Journey and Neil Young With Crazy Horse.

Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.

Of the 53,000 copies sold of Girls , physical format sales comprise 52,000 (all on CD; the album was not released on any other physical formats) and digital album sales comprise 1,000.

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Girls was issued in collectible deluxe packages (12 total, including an exclusive edition for Target) each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards, stickers and a poster).

Harry Styles ’ former No. 1 Harry’s House rises 4-2 with 12,000 sold (down 2%).

Journey’s new album Freedom flies in at No. 3 on Top Album Sales with 10,000 sold. It’s the band’s highest-charting effort on Top Album Sales since 1996’s Trial By Fire also debuted, and peaked, at No. 3.

Six previous chart-toppers are next up on Top Album Sales, as Tyler, the Creator ’s Call Me If You Get Lost dips 3-4 (nearly 10,000 sold; down 20%), NAYEON ’s IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album falls 2-5 (9,000; down 40%), The Beatles’ Abbey Road jumps 17-6 (just over 8,000; up 94% thanks in part to sale pricing on its vinyl LP at Amazon), TOMORROW X TOGETHER ’s Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is a non-mover at No. 7 (8,000; up 5%), Olivia Rodrigo ’s Sour climbs 10-8 (7,000; up 12%) and BTS ’ Proof falls 5-9 (nearly 7,000; down 28%).

Rounding out the new top 10 is Neil Young With Crazy Horse’s Toast , which starts at No. 10 with nearly 7,000 sold.

In the week ending July 14, there were 1.787 million albums sold in the U.S. (up 6.2% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.435 million (up 10.2%) and digital albums comprised 352,000 (down 7.6%).

There were 672,000 CD albums sold in the week ending July 14 (up 12.9% week-over-week) and 754,000 million vinyl albums sold (up 8.1%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 18.154 million (down 10.1% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 20.953 million (up 1.5%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 50.415 million (down 8% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 39.281 million (down 4.2%) and digital album sales total 11.134 million (down 19.5%).