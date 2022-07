For the first time in nearly a decade, polio has been found infecting an American. Though the virus was effectively eradicated in the 1970s following the success of Jonas Salk's vaccine — which has been developed around 20 years prior — an unvaccinated young adult was infected a little over a month ago. The Associated Press reports that the individual, who lives in Rockland County, New York, discovered they had symptoms about a month ago, and has since developed paralysis. What are polio symptoms?Like many other viruses, most people who become infected with polio don't actually exhibit symptoms. According...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO