Champaign County, IL

Land bank authority launches home rehab program

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Champaign County homeowners could get help fixing up their homes.

This help comes courtesy of the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which received an allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The land bank authority is using the allocation to launch a home rehab program that will support rural, low-income homeowners in the county who cannot afford important exterior repairs.

These are repairs that are often essential to improving health, safety, livability and the value of the home and neighborhood.

“We are really excited to see an initiative aimed at serving rural low-income homeowners that need exterior repairs like a roof replacement but can’t afford one,” said Champaign County executive Darlene Koeppel. “The goal is to serve people in need before homes significantly deteriorate.”

With resources provided by Champaign County, the CILBA anticipates being able to do 10 to 15 rehab projects and they hope to build a pool of eligible applicants to be able to show the state that there is a huge demand for a program like this. They key to getting state funds is having a trach record and showing demand.

“The land bank is really excited to launch this exterior rehab program for rural homeowners that need help,” said CILBA Executive Director Mike Davis. “Our hope is to build a program that could bring in $1 Mill in state funding every two years so we keep this program going long-term.”

The CILBA is accepting applications for the next two months. Eligible recipients have a maximum income of $44,980 for a family of two and $56,160 for a family of four. More information, and the application, can be found on the CILBA’s website .

