ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

2022 Elections: Four candidates for Washington State Representative/LD42 Position 2

lyndentribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This week, the Lynden Tribune is publishing...

www.lyndentribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Inslee Announces Plan to Get More Cops 'on the Street A-S-A-P'

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday afternoon expressed his support for expanding the state Criminal Justice Training Center to regional campuses to speed up training, reduce vacancies in law enforcement, and recruit more candidates to be police officers. Inslee’s announcement comes a day after a...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho view: GOP delegates pulled childish stunt at convention

The Idaho Republican Party Convention in Twin Falls last week was apparently quite the wingding. Found among the “let’s get down to business and draw up a platform” agenda, there was enough to solidify Idaho as one of the most interesting if not most regressive states in the nation, with actions drawing attention from people in various parts of the country. We’ll save that discussion for Sunday.
IDAHO STATE
KING-5

How to track your ballot and how your ballot is counted in western Washington

WASHINGTON — Election season is upon us. According to a WA poll, nearly one-third of voters have serious doubts about the election process, stating they have little or no trust in the state’s vote by mail system. Though more than 40% of the responders have high trust in the system, it never hurts to learn more about the process.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Lynden, WA
Government
KUOW

In WA's hottest congressional race, look to Leavenworth

Leavenworth, Washington, is nestled in the North Cascades just a couple hours from Seattle. But with shops that look like gingerbread houses selling lederhosen and cuckoo clocks, it almost feels like you’re thousands of miles away in a real Bavarian village. “People here are very independent," said Marco Aurilio,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
The Associated Press

Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas’ most populous county says he took it for granted that local elections ran smoothly — until former President Donald Trump lost there in 2020. Now he’s assigned detectives to investigate what he claims is election fraud, even though there has been no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Calvin Hayden in Johnson County, which covers suburban Kansas City, isn’t the only sheriff in the U.S. to try to carve out a bigger role for their office in investigating elections. Promoters of baseless conspiracy theories that the last presidential election was stolen from Trump are pushing a dubious theory that county sheriffs can access voting machines and intervene in how elections are run — and also have virtually unchecked power in their counties. Voting-rights advocates and election experts said any attempts by law enforcement to interfere in elections would be alarming and an extension of the threat posed by the continued circulation of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Lynden Tribune
seattlemedium.com

Recent Political Poll Data Rates Approval, Disapproval

In a recent state poll 49% of Washington voters disapprove of Inslee. In the same poll, 53% disapprove of Biden. This means Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval rating has slipped to 47% among Washington voters. This means that Gov. Jay Inslee’s disapproval rating is now higher than his approval rating, according to WA Poll results released on Friday. This data is important leading to the coming election.
WASHINGTON STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best County To Live In Washington

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s lawyer: CRT report is now ‘public record request’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s office hasn’t decided whether the public should get to see a report on whether inherently divisive concepts, such as Critical Race Theory, are present in South Dakota’s K-12 school systems. Instead, the governor’s general counsel, Katie Hruska, said in a...
EDUCATION
elkhornmediagroup.com

Inslee proposes regional police academies

BURIEN – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and law enforcement leaders Thursday announced a proposal to expand basic law enforcement training at new regional campuses statewide. The campuses will be in Pasco, Vancouver, Everett, and Bellingham. Inslee said having the regional campuses gives trainees more time at home and lessens...
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
Chronicle

Why Gas Prices in Washington Are Falling

Weeks after gas prices in Washington state hit a record high, prices are starting to descend, due in part to lower local demand. In the Seattle area, gas prices are down 7% at $5.26 per gallon on July 18 from a peak of $5.65 last month, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy