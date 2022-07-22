ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Hodges’ near-perfect bid earns win in JV Renegades’ season finale

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3e71_0goTFESn00
ROSports File Photo: Evan Hodges allowed one hit and no walks in Thursday's 4-0 win. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Evan Hodges put an exclamation point on what turned out to be a successful summer campaign for the junior varsity Renegade baseball team on Thursday.

Wrapping up its three-game week, Richmond defeated Southern Lee 4-0 in the season finale. The game went to five innings and was called for the time limit.

Hodges proved pivotal on the mound and at the plate for the JV Renegades, throwing a complete-game shutout and allowing just one hit.

In what was the JV team’s fifth shutout this summer, Hodges added six strikeouts. He allowed his lone hit, a single, in the top of the fourth.

His near-perfect bid saw Hodges retire the first 10 batters in order, the single, and he sat down the final five batters down in a row.

“This was a great way to end the summer,” head coach Ryan Mercer said. “Evan threw a great game and gave us a chance to win.

“I’m proud of the growth the guys showed throughout the summer,” he added, “and I’m looking forward to seeing these guys again in the spring to continue to build on what we’ve started.”

The JV Renegades bookended the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and added two more in the home half of the fifth.

Two strikeouts and a groundout from Hodges started the game, and two at-bats into Richmond’s half saw him plate the game’s first run.

Sam Thompson drew a leadoff walk and scored when Hodges roped an RBI single to left field.

Hodges was caught trying to extend the play to second base, but Brooks Calhoun (hit-by-pitch) and Caden Nolan (error) quickly got on base.

Richmond’s second run came via a double steal, as courtesy runner Michael Osentowski took off for second, giving Calhoun the chance to score and make it 2-0.

Both teams traded zeroes in the second, third and fourth innings. Nolan added a single in the fourth, Richmond’s only hit during that span, but didn’t score.

A pair of two-out singles to opposite corners of the outfield by Garret Mabe (left) and Tyler McKenzie (right) helped get two insurance runs in the fifth.

Hayden Wheeler dug in during the next at-bat and delivered a two-RBI double to left field for the game’s final runs.

The JV Renegades finished the 2022 Central Carolina Scholastic Summer League with a 9-3-1 overall record and featured a season-long four-game winning streak. The team won four of its final five games.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Sports
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for 6 central NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several central North Carolina counties Sunday afternoon. At 6:18 p.m., another severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 7 p.m. for east central Moore County, Harnett County and southern Lee County, the National Weather Service said.
RALEIGH, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 dead, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting

PINEBLUFF, N.C. — One person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting in a south-central North Carolina city early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area at 3:28 a.m. EDT after receiving reports of a shooting., WGHP-TV reported.
PINEBLUFF, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Thompson
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jacob Ryan Carver

SOUTHERN PINES — Jacob Ryan Carver, 28, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday July 15, 2022. He was born in Charlotte, son of Walid Ayoub El-Saikali and Teresa Rader Hamrick. Jacob graduated from Marlboro Academy in 2012. Some of his best memories were made in West Virginia where he...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Franklin Moree Sr.

ROCKINGHAM — James Franklin Moree Sr., 81, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 with the love of his family surrounding him at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. James was born on April 9, 1941 in Richmond County to the late Doris and Carl Moree. He was employed...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv#Renegades#Jv Renegades#Southern#Rbi
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Patrick Monroe Snead

ROCKINGHAM — Patrick Monroe Snead, 53, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital–Richmond. Patrick was born Aug. 28, 1968 in Richmond County, a son of Janice Faye Williams Snead Greene and the late John Stanley Snead. He was employed with Richmond Yarns...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

At least 1 shot, part of Spring Lake intersection closed

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a key intersection is closed following a shooting in Spring Lake Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 5:15 p.m., officials responded at the intersection of Vass Road and Bragg Boulevard. At least two lanes at the intersection were closed. A silver sedan at the...
SPRING LAKE, NC
wkml.com

Vick’s Drive-In in Fayetteville Coming Back for One Night This Weekend

A Fayetteville icon, Vick’s Drive-In is coming back… briefly anyway. Local activist Keem Jones is bringing back the iconic drive-in diner that used to be at the end of Murchison Road, near Downtown Fayetteville. It was torn down when the North Carolina Department of Transportation built the new interchange where Bragg Blvd. and Murchison Road come together.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Richmond Observer

Bugga remembered at Rockingham Bike Night

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County motorcycle community rallied together Wednesday evening to bid farewell to one of their own. The Playaz Elite Bike Night event in the parking lot of Los Mariachis was dedicated to motorcycle club’s late president, William “Bugga” Sturdivant, who passed away July 13.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

UNCP Theatre Program deeply rooted in ‘Strike at the Wind!”s success

PEMBROKE — The collaboration between the outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind!” and UNC Pembroke’s theatre program stretches 40-plus years. “Strike at the Wind!” often leaned on the theatre program’s students and staff for actors, stagehands and providing technical support. The longstanding relationship continues tonight as the iconic drama returns to the Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.
PEMBROKE, NC
wvax.com

Missing Albemarle 16-year old safely found

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say a 16-year old reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been safely found. They have a canceled any alerts for Nataneal Adonay-Mejia. However, Albemarle Police continue the search for two young sisters reported missing after they left their home early Thursday morning. All the the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy