2022 Elections: three candidates for Washington State Senate/LD42

SEATTLE — Washington's E-DUI law is now five years old. The law bans any hand-held phone use while behind the wheel, which even applies if you're completely stopped, like at a stop sign or red light. For the law's fifth anniversary, King County plans to increase patrols to monitor...
SEATTLE — State officials held a roundtable discussion Thursday morning to discuss what they say are likely false narratives surrounding the 2022 elections in Washington. Officials from the Secretary of State Elections Division, the University of Washington Center for an Informed Public and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs met in South Lake Union.
Leavenworth, Washington, is nestled in the North Cascades just a couple hours from Seattle. But with shops that look like gingerbread houses selling lederhosen and cuckoo clocks, it almost feels like you’re thousands of miles away in a real Bavarian village. “People here are very independent," said Marco Aurilio,...
SEATTLE — How secure do voters think Washington elections are?. Based on new WA Poll numbers, most voters trust Washington election officials and the state’s vote by mail system, but just how much varies by political party. The WA Poll was commissioned by KING 5, The Seattle Times,...
Can you skinny dip legally in Washington State? There are a lot of places that are KNOWN for skinny dipping in Washington State but that doesn't make it perfectly legal. The answer to that question is complicated, so if swimming naked is something you HAVE to do read on!. According...
SPOKANE, Wash.— The Washington State Department of Commerce has granted preliminary approval for Catholic Charities’ Catalyst Project. The project was approved to receive up to $6.5 million from the Department of Commerce. The project says that 87 rooms will be provided to people from state rights of way,...
Washington's fire season has been quieter than normal, but relatively tame conditions may not last for long. Starting next week, Eastern and Central Washington may face temperatures well past 100 degrees, and as temperatures climb, so does fire danger. "As we've warmed up, that helps to dry everything out," said...
When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Want to save or earn thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Washington state. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Governor Jay Inslee announced the vaccine mandate for state employees will stay alongside the state of emergency Washington is currently under during a press conference addressing the state’s biggest current issues. “We think that makes sense to save people. It’s just such a heartbreak when you lose a good...
The Department of Commerce asked nonprofits from five counties, including King County, to submit spending proposals for a $144 million pot reserved to clear encampments from state-owned property, much of it alongside highways. The accepted proposals, which were due Thursday, will signal whether Washington plans to double-down on disruptive sweeps...
Eight government boards have endorsed the broad strokes of a plan to replace the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River, advancing the project to a federally mandated environmental review. The concept calls for a span over the river with three through-traffic lanes and an added auxiliary merge lane in...
The Washington State Department of Health has released a new report showing that COVID-19 reinfection rates are rising as the new BA.5 strain becomes the most infectious yet. In the report, graphs show an increase in reinfections in December 2021 at the start of the Omicron strain surge before falling off in February 2022.
A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been connected to small turtles and there are at least two people in Washington state who have been infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that there are 11 states with cases – Florida, Iowa, Kansas, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
Weeks after gas prices in Washington state hit a record high, prices are starting to descend, due in part to lower local demand. In the Seattle area, gas prices are down 7% at $5.26 per gallon on July 18 from a peak of $5.65 last month, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON, USA — The Washington State Hospital Association's (WSHA) Chief Financial Officer Eric Lewis gave an alarming message Thursday while sharing the results of a survey that represents 97% of inpatient, acute beds across the state. “It is like nothing I have seen in my career and hospital leaders...
SEATTLE - A top leader of a violent international drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine in western Washington pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle. In his plea agreement, 34-year-old Luis Arturo Magana-Ramirez of Fife, Washington admitted to leading a transnational drug trafficking organization...
SEATTLE - The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) is sounding the alarm on the financial health of hospitals statewide. Officials warn that hospitals in the state have lost millions in the first quarter of 2022. The association calls the situation "dire," and if the balance sheets don't start to add...
If you think gas prices are high now, just wait: Jay Inslee’s new carbon tax hits at the end of the year and it’s a doozy. Northwest states already pay punishing prices for petroleum. Now, when the nationwide average cost of gas pushed to 5 bucks a gallon...
Comments / 0