Russia said its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port central to a landmark grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine's allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odessa port as "Russian barbarism" and said it amounted to desperation after the warring sides struck a deal to release exports from the facility.

MILITARY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO