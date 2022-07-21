ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immersive experiences have taken over downtown San Diego. Here are 7 you can’t miss

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
Fans converged in the Gaslamp Quarter on Thursday, a sign that Comic-Con 2022 has opened at the San Diego Convention Center. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Some of the coolest things at this year’s Comic-Con International don’t require a badge. All you have to do is walk around downtown, where much of the Gaslamp Quarter has been turned into a Hollywood backlot.

With movie studios looking to recover from pandemic losses and streaming services jockeying for dominance, the winner is downtown San Diego with a lot of money poured into activations that take over whole buildings, parks and streets.

The biggest single theme is medieval as three fantasy franchises fight for eyeballs among the stream of fans.

“Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” arguably wins the marketing war with its construction of a castle on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Promenade. The whole activation revolves around a dragon-hatching ceremony with actors, props and the Iron Throne.

Not to be outdone, “Dungeons & Dragons” created a tavern at the corner of Sixth and Island avenues, and the new “Lord of the Rings” show, “The Rings of Power,” has wrapped — what seems like — half the Gaslamp in images of the series.

Apple TV+’s “Severance” has one of the most immersive experiences in years, “Star Trek” makes a strong showing, and there’s even a small Sanctum Sanctorum, from the recent Marvel Dr. Strange and Avengers movies, built near Petco Park.

Plenty of other franchises are making their presence known downtown — and some were still building activations early Thursday. Here is our guide to some of the installations.

‘Star Trek’

Star Trek has turned an area of Fifth Avenue into a “Starfleet Outpost” for fans during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con International (Phillip Molnar/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The science fiction franchise is having a renaissance in the streaming age with several new shows. It has turned a space close to the Gaslamp Quarter sign on Fifth Avenue into a Starfleet Outpost for fans to enjoy drinks and food, take photos, and get exclusive merchandise. Also, part of the installation has been turned into 10 Forward, a bar Jean-Luc Picard goes to in the second season of “Picard.”

Location: 340 Fifth Ave.

How to attend: Tickets for 10 Forward are already sold out, but the rest of the installation is first-come, first-served. A roped line area has been set up on Fifth Avenue for the Starfleet Outpost.

‘House of the Dragon’

“Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” constructed a castle on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Promenade for Comic-Con 2022. The whole activation revolves around a dragon hatching ceremony with actors, props and the Iron Throne. (Phillip Molnar/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This is the one not to be missed this year: The new HBO show “House of the Dragon,” a “Game of Thrones” prequel, built a castle on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Promenade. Past attendees might remember this as the location where “The Walking Dead” typically had its dystopian land with a bunch of zombies walking around. For “House of the Dragon,” HBO turned the park into a castle with dragon hatching nests with actors, props and a giant dragon skull inside. Of course, fans can sit on the famous Iron Throne.

Location: Martin Luther King, Jr. Promenade

How to attend: It is first-come, first-served, so expect a line of biblical proportions. It opens at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. One thing that might be important before you get there is to download a mobile phone application called “House of the Dragon: Dracarys” that will let you view the space in augmented reality and help you hatch your own dragon.

‘Severance’

A view of the conference room set at the “Severance” activation at Comic-Con on July 20, 2022. (Abby Hamblin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This Apple TV+ show has gone all out in one of the most immersive experiences in Comic-Con history. Some background: In this science fiction show, workers who have jobs at Lumon Industries agree to have their memories “severed” so they don’t remember what happens when they are at work. This creates two personalities in a person: The “innie” at work, and the “outie” outside. For the installation, fans are brought to work at Lumon Industries and have their photos taken after “agreeing” to be severed. Actors guide participants through rooms featured throughout the show: The creepy white hallways, the Optics and Design department, the smile room, the wellness room, the goat room, the Macrodata Refinement department and the dreaded break room.

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

How to attend: Go to welcometolumon.com and register. You will then be given a set time to show up.

Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum

A small scale version of the Sanctum Sanctorum, from the recent Marvel Dr. Strange and Avengers movies, built near Petco Park for Comic-Con International. (Phillip Molnar/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Marvel hero Dr. Strange typically has his not-so-secret lair, the Sanctum Sanctorum, in New York City, but it apparently has been moved to America’s Finest City — right outside Petco Park. Imagine transporting with Dr. Strange across dimensions and dropping into a Padres game? A scaled-down version of the sanctorum, recently seen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” has been placed near the Gaslamp Quarter trolley station in front of the Omni San Diego Hotel. Participants can play a game called “Pop-A-Poppa,” based on a scene in the film where Dr. Strange makes a grumpy vendor repeatedly punch himself. This might be one case where it might be better to take a photo of the sanctorum and avoid a line for the activation.

Location: Grass area in front of the Omni San Diego Hotel, 675 L St.

How to attend: First-come, first-served

‘The Gray Man’ Training Program

When the CIA’s most skilled operative (Ryan Gosling) — whose true identity is known to none — accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague (Chris Evans) puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins. Fans can be a part of the movie scene at this Comic-Con activation.

Grab your running shoes and your game face because “The Gray Man” Training Program will have you starring alongside Hollywood stars in an escape-style movie scene. Fans will run on top of a crashed tram car to deliver a top secret data chip file and dodge obstacles, with full-blown special effects. Netflix’s upcoming action-packed movie — which drops on the streaming platform Friday, July 22 — stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Similar to the “Severance” experience, this activation puts you in the middle of an ultra-realistic set and participants walk away with a free souvenir. In this case, “The Gray Man” offers a digital download of the scene you filmed and the data chip file prop used.

Location: ABM Parking Lot on the corner of First Avenue and Island Avenue — the entrance is on First Avenue toward the Convention Center.

How to attend: The experience will be open Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

‘New Teacher Dis-Orientation’ — ‘Abbott Elementary’ set

Fans experiencing the “Abbott Elementary” activation at Comic-Con sit at desks to take a personality quiz that will tell them which character they are most like from the sitcom. (Natallie Rocha/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Class is in session, and Hulu is bringing the joy of the hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” to San Diego Comic-Con. The “New Teacher Dis-Orientation” allows fans to walk the halls of the fictional Philadelphia public school and gain teaching credentials in the process. The new, mockumentary-style comedy — created by and starring Quinta Brunson — follows the ups and downs of teachers trying to do the best for their students while the odds are stacked against them.

The replicated set features artwork sent in by fans from a call-out contest leading up to Comic-Con, streaming episodes and live performances by a professional step dance crew and a double dutch rope team. As “newly credentialed teachers,” attendees get a first-day of school photo and other free goodies. Plus, if you swing by the set, you have the opportunity to make a donation that benefits actual teachers in need of supplies — a nod to an episode of the show!

Location: It is in front of the Hilton Bayfront Hotel near the Convention Center at 1 Park Boulevard — look for the big hotel wrapped in creepy dolls for “American Horror Story.”

How to attend: The immersive set is open to the public starting Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.

Mooby’s pop-up restaurant at Tin Roof

During Comic-Con San Diego on Thursday, July 21 folks wait in line to order food at Mooby’s Pop-Up at the Tin Roof restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The fictional fast-food joint Mooby’s has popped up in the Gaslamp Quarter for fans to grab a burger from the cartoon character Mooby the Golden Calf. The chain restaurant has been featured in a number of movies, such as “Clerks,” “Dogma” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” from writer and actor Kevin Smith.

This pop-up experience has traveled around the country at various events and is open to the public throughout Comic-Con. Fans can book reservations to score a Mooby’s Meal with their choice of a Moo Main and Salt Lick Side (vegan and non-vegan options available) as well as a Mooby’s Soda, Mooby’s Chronic Con Beer, other salt lick side items and desserts. For super fans, there will also be new merchandise available for purchase at the pop-up.

Location: The Tin Roof is on a corner in the Gaslamp Quarter at 401 G Street

How to attend: Fans can book their tickets in advance for $30 per person. Tickets are required for all attendees — one to four tickets can be booked per person — and can be purchased online at https://www.exploretock.com/moobys-at-tin-roof-san-diego/

San Diego Union-Tribune

