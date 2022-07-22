ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A's Frankie Montas tosses three shutout innings against Tigers in return from IL

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas made his first start in over two weeks, taking the mound against the Detroit Tigers.

Montas had been out of action since July 3, exiting a start against the Seattle Mariners with shoulder tightness. The 29-year-old dodged a long IL stint after an MRI revealed shoulder inflammation but no structural damage.

While Montas' outing on Thursday was short, it was also successful.

Montas pitched three scoreless innings against the Tigers, allowing just two hits, with a walk and five strikeouts. He received a no-decision.

According to The Athletic's Steve Berman, Montas' velocity was up early on Thursday. Over the first two innings, Montas threw 13 pitches that reached 97 MPH or higher.

Montas' return couldn't come at a better time with the MLB trade deadline just around the corner on Aug. 2. The A's will likely field several phone calls from teams interested in acquiring his services. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are two teams rumored to have Montas on their radar, though there are bound to be other teams in the mix.

While Montas' win-loss record may not show it, he's pitched well this season for the struggling A's. In 18 starts, Montas is 3-9 with a 3.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

