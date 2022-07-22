Suspicious death near Waterloo Park, no suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near a downtown Austin park Thursday.

APD said it received multiple 911 calls around 8:40 p.m. about “a man who was running in the roadway who was covered in blood,” near Waterloo Park, located at the intersection of 12th and Red River streets. APD said the man may have been stabbed but didn’t confirm that.

APD said officers gave the man CPR until Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived and took the man to the hospital. The man later died at the hospital, APD said.

It’s the 42nd homicide of the year APD is investigating, and not even 24 hours after the 41st. That involved a man who was shot and killed pumping gas in a “random” attack Wednesday in south Austin.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.