ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Suspicious death near Waterloo Park, no suspect in custody

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mg3l4_0goTCnGj00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near a downtown Austin park Thursday.

APD said it received multiple 911 calls around 8:40 p.m. about “a man who was running in the roadway who was covered in blood,” near Waterloo Park, located at the intersection of 12th and Red River streets. APD said the man may have been stabbed but didn’t confirm that.

MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2022?

APD said officers gave the man CPR until Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived and took the man to the hospital. The man later died at the hospital, APD said.

It’s the 42nd homicide of the year APD is investigating, and not even 24 hours after the 41st. That involved a man who was shot and killed pumping gas in a “random” attack Wednesday in south Austin.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Man charged, accused of killing family member at southeast Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested on a murder charge after Austin Police said he attacked and killed a family member at a southeast Austin home and fled the scene. An arrest affidavit shows Kenneth Charles Owens Jr., 27, was charged in connection with the homicide that took place July 22 in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

All clear after police investigate suspicious package downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department determined an item it was investigating as a suspicious package posed no threat to the public Monday morning. APD said the scene, which is now clearing, was located in the 700 block of Brazos Street near the Omni hotel between East Eighth and Seventh Streets.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterloo Park#Suspicious Death#Homicides#Violent Crime#Austin Travis County Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

1 dead in crash on I-35 SB frontage road in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian died after a car rolled over and hit them on the frontage road of Interstate 35 in south Austin Monday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said the crash occurred near 6000 S. I-35 service road southbound around 8:46 a.m. That’s just south of Stassney Lane before William Cannon Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD responds to Friday night homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive at approximately 10:05 p.m. Friday. The APD homicide unit responded to the scene. APD said officers forced entry into a residence and located a victim...
KXAN

APD investigating overnight Sunday crash; asking for public’s help

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police is asking the public for help after one person died overnight Sunday into Monday during a single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of FM 969. At approximately 2:26 a.m. Monday, APD said officers saw a vehicle heading south on Decker Lane, and it was traveling recklessly while speeding. Officers then saw a collision with the vehicle, according to a report.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Reported kidnapping attempt prompts Round Rock ISD police search

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapped occurred at an RRISD elementary school Friday afternoon. The report said a man approached a child on the playground at the school. According to a Round Rock ISD spokesperson, the reported victim...
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy