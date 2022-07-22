ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riddle, OR

Arrest made in missing woman, turned murder case

By Karly Tinsley
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDDLE, Ore. - A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old young woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On July 12, Sheriff's deputies put out a request for help from the public to find Kendra Hanks, of Winston, who had been last...

www.kezi.com

kqennewsradio.com

MEDICAL EXAMINER: WOUND TO NECK CAUSE OF DEATH

On Friday, the Oregon State Medical Examiners Office confirmed that the deceased female found in Cow Creek on July 13th is 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston. The report said that “a penetrating wound to the neck” ultimately caused her death. The victim had two other puncture wounds – one to her chest and one on the neck.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

UPDATED: Missing 62-year-old Grants Pass man found

Josephine County — UPDATE 7/23/22 at 9:53 PM: JCSO has located the missing man. At around 10:30 am on July 22, 62-year-old Henry Buchler left his residence off Stewart Road in Grants Pass. According to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Buchler was pushing a large black laundry cart...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Arrest made in murder case of 18-yr old Kendra Hanks of Winston

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kendra Hanks, the 18-year-old Winston woman who went missing July 8th while walking home from work. Her body was found in Cow Creek five days later. 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps was arrested...
WINSTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder Charge in Douglas Co., July 22

RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks. Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which is suspected to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks’ mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RIDDLE MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH MURDER OF WINSTON WOMAN

A Riddle man has been charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston, who went missing on July 7th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. detectives from DCSO along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year old Troy Phelps at a residence in the 1500 block of Pruner Road. O’Dell said Phelps had become a person of interest in the disappearance of Hanks.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged burglary on Thursday. The RPD report said the 57-year old had allegedly entered a home and stole a cross cut saw blade, a microwave, and a clock. Police contacted the man at his apartment in the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and he admitted to the theft.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

40-year-old man arrested in Grants Pass for luring a minor

GRANTS PASS — A 40-year-old man was arrested in Grants Pass July 22 for attempting to meet a minor for a sexual encounter. William Manly was arrested following an investigation into a luring case. Manly was arrested after he agreed to meet with a minor female and he was lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AND CITED BY POLICE

A fugitive was jailed and cited by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 10:40 p.m. the 41-year old was contacted by officers in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and found to have a warrant out of Sutherlin. The man was issued a citation for allegedly being in possession of a small bag of methamphetamine. He was held on $5,000 bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and for second-degree disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. the 24-year old was contacted after he was alleged to be yelling in a parking lot in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was detained without bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC WEDNESDAY

A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 9:00 a.m. an officer contacted the 53-year old in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens. The man was allegedly sleeping next to an open beer. The man was asked why he was drinking in public and argued with the officer, saying that he was not in public.
ROSEBURG, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUCK POND INCIDENT

A Canyonville man was jailed following an alleged incident at the duck pond in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Upon arrival, several witnesses pointed out Noel Crownover and claimed he was trying to pick fights with multiple people. Witnesses said Crownover followed one victim around with a thermos and threatened to beat him with it. The suspect allegedly fought with officers as he was being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old drowns after jumping into Applegate Lake from dam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager drowned while hanging out with friends at Applegate Lake on Thursday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at Applegate Lake, which is located about 27 miles southwest of Medford. The sheriff’s office said a group of teenage boys had been jumping into the lake off of the dam.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Another two overdoses occur in Josephine County Jail

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital having overdosed on fentanyl while lodged in the Josephine County Jail. On July 21, 2022 at approximately 10:25 am, an individual lodged at the Josephine County Jail was found to exhibit signs of fentanyl ingestion and potential overdose. Deputies...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Stolen trailer investigation leads to illegal marijuana bust in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Two suspects are facing drug charges after a call for a stolen trailer led police to discovering a van loaded with black-market cannabis. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8300 block of Barbur Street in White City this afternoon to recover a trailer stolen out of Medford on June 6th.
WHITE CITY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Property Crime Investigation Leads to Illegal Cannabis Bust (Photo)

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A call for a stolen trailer located in White City led to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies discovering a van loaded with black-market cannabis. JCSO deputies responded to the 8300 block of Barbur Street in White City this afternoon to recover a trailer stolen out of Medford June 6. When deputies arrived, a Dodge van loaded with what appeared to be marijuana in garbage bags was parked in front of the residence. Deputies attained a search warrant and seized 462 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives responded to assist.
WHITE CITY, OR

