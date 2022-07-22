ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County reports 1st heat-related death this summer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 66-year-old woman who lived in Dallas died from a...

Dallas County Jailers May be Overworked and Under Stress

Two former Dallas County jailers are speaking out about the poor conditions they claim to have witnessed during their tenure with the facility. Emmanuel Lewis worked the detention center floor as a detention service officer for two years, including at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his role, he...
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas - A shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning left one person dead and sent three others to a hospital. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m., in the 2300 block of S. Riverside Drive. Responding officers found a man and woman who had been shot. Both...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fight at Dallas event escalates into shooting, leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was killed in Dallas after a fight on Sunday morning escalated into a shooting.Police said their preliminary investigation found that four men got into a brawl at an event taking place at 3638 Cortez Drive. The fight spilled out into the alley, and someone pulled out a gun. Four male victims were shot.Officers responded to the scene after a shooting call came in at about 3:03 a.m. When they arrived, they found that one of the victims had died. The three others were taken to the hospital.One of the victims is in critical condition, and the two others are in stable condition.Police have not released any of the identities of the victims, nor any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
One person shot to death by officers, another critically injured; early Saturday morning chase results with deadly shooting

Dallas, Texas – Officer-involved shooting in Dallas Saturday early morning ended up being fatal for one person, while another was critically injured, officers with Bedford police confirmed. According to the incident report, Bedford police officers tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on Highway 183 as they suspected the...
DALLAS, TX
Roof collapses at Dallas apartment building, displacing dozens of residents

DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a roof collapse that displaced dozens of residents from an apartment in Lower Greenville Sunday afternoon. The roof collapsed just after 3:30 p.m., at an apartment building in the 5700 block of Marquita Avenue. The tile roof caved in on several units of...
DALLAS, TX
53-year-old Dallas man is accused of robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park and Sulphur Springs, police

Dallas, Texas – North Texas law enforcement agencies confirmed that a Dallas man accused of robbing several banks in the North Texas area has been arrested and charged. According to the information given by the investigators, the 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch is accused of robbing at least five banks in the North Texas area. Per the investigators, Disch has been robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park, and Sulphur Springs.
DALLAS, TX
Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

The man then stopped on a freeway and continued to fire, hitting a bystander before the officer fatally shot him. Police say the bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not named the driver or the bystander. Bedford police referred questions to Dallas police, who have...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas police seek help looking for critical missing 16-year-old

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a critical missing person. Le'andra Tittle, 16, was last seen on July 19 in the 2800 block of Wheatland Road in Dallas at about 4:40 p.m. Tittle has black hair, black eyes, is about 5'6 and weighs about 260 lbs.Tittle was last seen wearing a black Arby's shirt, black pants and black shoes. Tittle may be in need of assistance, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas police at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case number 130540-2022.
DALLAS, TX
Man Dies After Apparent Seizure in Dallas County Jail

A man arrested by Dallas Police during a traffic stop on July 15 died two days after having an apparent seizure during the book-in process at Dallas County Jail, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. According to the sheriff's office, the man appeared to have a seizure at about 7:30...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Apartment Roof Collapses, No Injuries Reported

The roof of a two-story apartment building collapsed Sunday, Dallas Fire and Rescue officials confirmed to NBC 5. Officials received a call at 3:30 p.m. for an investigation at the 5800 block of Marquita Avenue in lower Greenville. Upon arrival, officials found that the roof of the two-story building, holding 24 units total, had fallen.
DALLAS, TX
In-custody death being investigated at Tarrant County Jail

A North Texas mother is in search of answers after her son died while in the custody of Tarrant County. Cassandra Johnson said the Tarrant County medical examiner contacted her on Wednesday to notify her that her 23-year-old son, Trelynn Wormley, was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the county’s Green Bay Detention Facility.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Community Policy