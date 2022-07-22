ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

3 words can help first responders find someone during emergencies

By Nabil Remadna
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eweG5_0goTCKrm00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS spent Thursday working on swift-water rescues.

While training is important for first responders, the person calling in the emergency can play a part as well.

“One of the first questions out of our communication medic’s mouths is ‘what is the address of your emergency,'” said Captain Darren Noack with ATCEMS.

Knowing where you are is important, and even identifying a landmark can help.

“If you are in an area like the greenbelt or the lakes that we have all around where there isn’t a landmark, you can’t look up and say, ‘I am next to the Rudy’s’ or ‘I am a block away from this intersection,'” said Noak.

This app and 3 words could save your life, City of Austin says

Noak said his department uses an app that can help identify a location for first responders, even if the caller can’t identify where they are. It is called What3Words . By using three words, it pinpoints where you are in a 10-foot by 10-foot box.

“They can utilize the app, program that in, and they will better know where to go to find the patient that needs that help,” said Noak.

On Wednesday, a swimmer on Lake Travis went under and didn’t come up . First responders arrived at the park next to the property where the emergency was taking place.

“In this case, there was a little confusion, because there are two park accesses in the area,” said Noak.

What3Words is a free app ATCEMS is urging people to download.

“It certainly could have helped us a great deal and it could help us in other situations as well,” said Noak.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Illegal dumping site catches fire again in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An illegal dumping site in southeast Austin caught fire again Sunday, the Austin Fire Department said. AFD said while the fire is under control, it will have crews monitor the fire overnight. The column of smoke from the 2100 block of Brandt Road, east of Interstate 35 but west of East Slaughter […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

2 children, 3 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash on FM 812

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Two children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said four ambulances were responding to the crash in the 9100 block of FM 812 and Creedmoor Drive. While serious, ATCEMS said the injuries to the children aren’t expected […]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

APD responds to Friday night homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive at approximately 10:05 p.m. Friday. The APD homicide unit responded to the scene. APD said officers forced entry into a residence and located a victim...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
KHOU

Authorities responding to wildfire near Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return. Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Two hospitalized after overnight car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after two separate collisions on Saturday morning. The first took place around 1:20 a.m. on Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Highway 183. The crash left someone trapped in the car. Austin-Travis County EMS got them out and transported them to...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD investigating overnight Sunday crash; asking for public’s help

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police is asking the public for help after one person died overnight Sunday into Monday during a single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of FM 969. At approximately 2:26 a.m. Monday, APD said officers saw a vehicle heading south on Decker Lane, and it was traveling recklessly while speeding. Officers then saw a collision with the vehicle, according to a report.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Austin Travis County Ems
KWTX

Multiple agencies responding to San Gabriel fire in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies including Texas A&M Fire Service are on the scene at a fire in Williamson County. The “San Gabriel” fire is reportedly 250 acres and 10% contained in Liberty Hill and has spread to the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Fire Department, according to Williamson County Emergency Services.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

San Gabriel Fire: Acreage scorched following massive Liberty Hill wildfire

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Hundreds of acres in Williamson County are scorched, after a massive wildfire started Saturday evening. Dozens of agencies have responded to the blaze. "Our neighborhood, I described it as apocalyptic, you couldn't see the sky and the sun was covered by ashes and we had debris and ashes in and around our area so we turned our sprinklers on," Liberty Hill resident Chelcy Carson said.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wilco.org

What happens when the unexpected does?

Peaks Park across a major highway from the Upper Brushy Creek Water Improvement District’s Dam 6. The scenario included lots of rain, and the water in the reservoir was rising. I, as a commissioner, allegedly began receiving calls from citizens in the apartments by the reservoir stating that the water was about to breach the dam. What would be my response (action) be?
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Reward increased in 2002 slaying of Orange County girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 2002 slaying of Dannarriah Finley, 4, of Orange. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy