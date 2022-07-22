ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, MO

Alton River Dragons heading to the playoffs

By Kevin Ryans, Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlqV5_0goTC4pP00

Let’s talk some River Dragons! We don’t hear that too often The Alton River Dragons of the Prospect Summer League are heading to the playoffs. The River Dragons won this first half of the Prairie Land division with an 18-13 record. That clinched the team a spot in the post season in just their second season in the league. The River Dragons will host a playoff game on August 7th in Alton and the players are excited to play in front of their home crowd in the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
ozarkradionews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Power Outage in West Plains

4 p.m. Some residence in the City of West Plains are seeing their power restored. If your power remains out, contact the West Plains City Hall at 417-256-7176. Power Outage Traffic Reminder: In the State of Missouri, dark signals, or traffic signals that aren’t working operate as a 4-way stop.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Mountain Home Christian Academy names Principal

Mountain Home Christian Academy has announced Alecia Czanstkowski has been chosen as the new principal. Czanstkowski previously worked for the Mountain Home Public School District and retired in December 2021, after 29 years of service. She is a Registered Nurse and Licensed Educator. Czanstkowski began her career as a school...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
sgfcitizen.org

5 scenic Ozarks wonders (almost) anyone can see in a day

While a scenic view after a long hike is certainly rewarding, you don’t always have to work that hard. Numerous gorgeous spots in the Missouri Ozarks can be enjoyed without breaking a sweat. We’ve rounded up five easy-access beauties featuring springs, mills, and waterfalls in the Ozark National Scenic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Alton, MO
Sports
ozarkradionews.com

Sunday Night Storm Electrocutes Taco Bell Worker

West Plains, MO. – During the high winds and heavy rain of last weekends storm, a Taco Bell worker was electrocuted following damage to city powerlines. The incident occurred at the West Plains Taco Bell located at 1464 Gibson Ave. Emergency responders were called out just before 7PM to address the issue. A broken power line made contact with the Taco Bell sign, causing an electrical arc inside the building to blow out a light timer box, and burn & electrocute a night-time employee.
KYTV

Four arrested in Mountain Home, Ark. for alleged kidnapping

Sen. Josh Hawley: "I think President Trump's endorsement matters" in the primary election. Sen. Josh Hawley says an endorsement from former President Trump matters but he does not know if Trump will be giving one in this election. Updated: 2 hours ago. Morning temperatures are much cooler, but afternoon highs...
KTLO

4 area boil orders lifted, 3 remain in effect

Four area boil orders were recently lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health, and three others remain in effect. The West Stone County Water Association’s boil order in Stone and Searcy counties is no longer in effect. Boil orders for Mountain View Waterworks, the Richwoods Water Association and Pleasant Grove were also lifted Friday.
STONE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alton River Dragons#The River Dragons#Prairie Land#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLO

7 boil orders issued for area water sytems Thursday

It was a busy Thursday for boil orders to be issued in the area. A total of seven were issued across three counties, all for main breaks. In Izard County, a boil order was issued for the entire Guion Water Department. A boil order was issued for the West Stone...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Clarkridge woman injured in 2-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident in northern Baxter County resulted in the passenger in one of the vehicles being transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center. Sixty-nine-year-old Cathy Gafford of Clarkridge suffered what were described as suspected minor injuries Tuesday afternoon. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Gafford was...
CLARKRIDGE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Fire at multi-unit building in Poplar Bluff under investigation

An IDOT worker was allegedly stabbed and killed by his ex-wife earlier this week. Shipping delays causing customers to wait for furniture. Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Human remains identified as missing Creve Coeur man. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Human remains...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

3 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Poplar Bluff people were injured in a crash on Highway M on Tuesday night, July 19. The crash happened at 10:20 p.m., about 2 miles west of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle hit a pedestrian in the roadway.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KYTV

4 arrested in Mountain Home, Ark., in kidnapping case; police say one wore clown mask

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Four Baxter County residents are in the Baxter County Detention Center accused of kidnapping someone they believed stole cellphones at a hotel. Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Drzka, 20-year-old Jonathan Farrar and 54-year-old James Seawell of Mountain Home, and 33-year-old Sommer Taylor of Midway are facing felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH man accused of stealing vehicle left on entrance ramp to bypass

Jay Dockweiler (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Mountain Home man is accused of stealing a vehicle left on an entrance ramp to the Sheid-Hopper Bypass after the owner left it due to a flat tire. Thirty-year-old Jay Dockweiler is in the Baxter County Detention Center on a felony count of theft of property and a misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal mischief.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Couple who hid fugitive appear in court

A Mountain Home husband and wife pled guilty to hiding a fugitive and were put on 12 months probation during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court July 11. Seventy-two-year-old Charles Gale and his wife, 65-year-old Stephanie Rae Gale, were arrested in late November last year when a search warrant was served at property along Mercedes Loop in Norfork.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy