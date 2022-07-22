Median price for a home in Mass. tops $600k, will prices keep climbing?

The price of real estate is through the roof, hitting another milestone in Massachusetts.

The median price of a single family tops $600-thousand dollars.

“But for people who can only afford a $200-$300-thousand dollar house, Mass. is no longer a friendly place,” said Doug Melcher, broker at Melcher Real Estate Group.

The median price for homes is up each of the last three years.

In 2020 it was 440k

In 2021 it was 550k

In 2022 it’s up to 610k

Melcher says Boston and surrounding suburbs continue to sell at and above asking price.

“We may see a mild correction but I don’t think it’s going to be a big correction. People are getting paid more at their places of employment right now and there are a lot of cash buyers wandering around,” said Melcher.

However, higher mortgage interest rates currently at 5.8% does limit some buyers.

“If definitely limits the buyers that can fish in that pond. That’s probably [sic] the biggest differential,” said Jon Libman of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

But rates have also dropped slightly so should a buyer wait?

“You date your rate but you marry your house. These all come in cycles we’re back to this cycle where there’s probably [sic] another opportunity in the next couple of years to re-finance,” said Libman.

Libman says consider an adjustable rate depending on your situation.

Melcher puts this all in perspective saying this year’s high rate was once a low rate.

“Anyone who’s in my age group remembers when they were over 10% so being at 5½% or 4 ½% — what people are getting right now. It’s not as bad as some people think,” said Melcher

One thing pointing to a possible slow down is price adjustments the lowering of prices by sellers.

Both experts we talked to are seeing more of those price drops.

