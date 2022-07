URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 122nd home later this week on Wednesday. The recipients of this home are Kimberly Calhoun and her three children. Calhoun has lived in Champaign the last nine years and works as a Healthcare Technician at Carle Hospital in Urbana. By […]

URBANA, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO