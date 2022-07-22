ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: Jan. 6 committee shows Trump didn’t follow script set for him

By Associated Press
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jan. 6 committee has shown part of a video statement prepared for Donald Trump to give from the White House Rose Garden as rioters raged at the Capitol. And he’s heard saying in the script of what he was supposed...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Newsweek

Will Trump Do Time? What It Would Take to Convict the Former President

Most legal and constitutional experts agree: Given the facts that have come to light about former President Donald Trump's role in the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, it is now plausible that he will be charged with crimes, tried and convicted. "It's no longer premature to say that Trump could end up in prison," says Michael Conway, a longtime trial lawyer who started his career as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry into Richard Nixon in 1974 , and who now teaches ethics and the law at Northwestern University. "It's a winnable case."
POTUS
CNN

Her dad died during 9/11. Here's why she's 'astounded' by Trump

Families of 9/11 victims are urging former President Donald Trump to cancel a Saudi golf tournament that is to be held at his New Jersey golf course. Juliette Scauso, whose father died in the terrorist attack, says she is “disgusted” that the event will be in the backyard of Ground Zero.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Another Trump W.H. bid won’t be normal. His press coverage shouldn’t be either

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... The Jan. 6 committee holds a prime-time hearing on Donald Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. ... “If you were president, wouldn’t you just jump into action?” Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tells NBC’s Ali Vitali in a hearing preview. ... President Biden speaks in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on the bipartisan gun bill he signed into law… John Fetterman attends first in-person fundraiser since stroke in Pennsylvania Senate. ... And Maryland is set to count the outstanding mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s primaries.
POTUS
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy