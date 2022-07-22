Man jumped off boat on Lac la Belle, hasn't resurfaced, fire department says

BRISTOL, Wis. — Kenosha County deputies say a 14-year-boy is dead after drowning in a pond at the Happy Acres Kampground in the Village of Bristol. The boy, who was reported missing by his mother, was last seen near the pond Friday evening. The mother stated her son was...
Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office resumed their search for a missing boater on Lake Monona Sunday. Officials said that at around 1 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the lake after a 74-year-old Milwaukee man went overboard while fishing. First responders were not immediately able to find him. The Sheriff’s Office’s dive team searched near the...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A vintage T-28 plane landed on its belly after a rough landing at the Sheboygan County Airport on Friday. The runway was shutdown for three hours. The plane was in town to practice for the EAA AirVenture, which starts Monday in Oshkosh. Report a typo or...
July 22, 2022 – Town of Cedarburg, WI – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. The crash occurred on County Highway I and Pleasant Valley Road. The impact from the crash caused one vehicle to rollover and strike another oncoming vehicle. A 17-year-old boy from Cedarburg was issued a citation.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of taking over $1,100 worth of liquor from the M & P Petroleum service station located at N48W14738 Lisbon Road on Saturday, July 23. The suspect is described as a Black male who...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two people after a stolen vehicle crashed near 23rd and Capitol on Friday night, July 22. Around 11:30 p.m., police said the stolen vehicle hit two unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver and a passenger ran off. Three other passengers in the stolen vehicle...
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A three-vehicle crash in the town of Cedarburg injured two people Friday afternoon, July 22. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old boy was headed east on Pleasant Valley Road and failed to yield to traffic on County Highway I around 2:50 p.m. The sheriff's...
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman died in Roscoe, and Rockford Police are trying to figure out why. The 38-year-old’s death was announced on Saturday afternoon, with Rockford Police saying multiple agencies are investigating the cause and further action to take. They say there is no threat to...
July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
RACINE — A Racine man accused of attempted homicide charges is also facing armed robbery charges, along with two others. Jamauel A. Ford, 23, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, and Jerome M. Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, were charged with a felony count of attempted robbery with use of force and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
RACINE — A police officer in Racine is literally doing flips and tricks to break the stereotypes of both cops and BMXers/skateboarders. Introducing, Officer Michael Gordon. He is combining his passion for BMX and being a police officer to connect with the community in a new way. “I would...
KENOSHA — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan last week. Samuel Euceda Ucles, 5, was pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach Park near Kenosha’s Bandshell on Tuesday, July 12. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but on Wednesday, officials shared that he had died.
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Eugene Faust, an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter from Union Grove, won't get to live the bright future expected of him. He helped others until the day he died – and beyond. Faust's co-workers said he was an ordained minister, would act almost as their therapist on...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police identified and arrested a man who they said stole from customers at a local thrift store. Police said the man stole personal belongings from shoppers at the St. Vincent De Paul Dig and Save store last month. On Friday, officials said they arrested the...
TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint after they were cut off and forced to stop on a Dane Co. off-ramp early Thursday morning. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just hours after it happened, saying it is still trying to find the men who did it.
MILWAUKEE — In July, six women were victims of domestic violence in Milwaukee. Okeyin Riles, 42, and her daughter 19-year-old LaDasia Porter are two of the six women victims of domestic violence. This morning, ten days after the recent double homicide in a Milwaukee home, a suspect was arrested...
Comments / 0