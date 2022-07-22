ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Man jumped off boat on Lac la Belle, hasn't resurfaced, fire department says

WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A search is underway for a man who jumped off...

www.wisn.com

WISN

14-year-old drowns in Kenosha County pond

BRISTOL, Wis. — Kenosha County deputies say a 14-year-boy is dead after drowning in a pond at the Happy Acres Kampground in the Village of Bristol. The boy, who was reported missing by his mother, was last seen near the pond Friday evening. The mother stated her son was...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Sheriff’s Office resumes search for missing boater on Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office resumed their search for a missing boater on Lake Monona Sunday. Officials said that at around 1 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the lake after a 74-year-old Milwaukee man went overboard while fishing. First responders were not immediately able to find him. The Sheriff’s Office’s dive team searched near the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
City
Oconomowoc, WI
Oconomowoc, WI
Wisconsin Accidents
washingtoncountyinsider.com

3-vehicle crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

July 22, 2022 – Town of Cedarburg, WI – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. The crash occurred on County Highway I and Pleasant Valley Road. The impact from the crash caused one vehicle to rollover and strike another oncoming vehicle. A 17-year-old boy from Cedarburg was issued a citation.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls liquor theft; suspect sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of taking over $1,100 worth of liquor from the M & P Petroleum service station located at N48W14738 Lisbon Road on Saturday, July 23. The suspect is described as a Black male who...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stolen vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two people after a stolen vehicle crashed near 23rd and Capitol on Friday night, July 22. Around 11:30 p.m., police said the stolen vehicle hit two unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver and a passenger ran off. Three other passengers in the stolen vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cedarburg rollover crash; teen driver cited for failure to yield

CEDARBURG, Wis. - A three-vehicle crash in the town of Cedarburg injured two people Friday afternoon, July 22. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old boy was headed east on Pleasant Valley Road and failed to yield to traffic on County Highway I around 2:50 p.m. The sheriff's...
CEDARBURG, WI
WIFR

Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman died in Roscoe, and Rockford Police are trying to figure out why. The 38-year-old’s death was announced on Saturday afternoon, with Rockford Police saying multiple agencies are investigating the cause and further action to take. They say there is no threat to...
ROSCOE, IL
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
Accidents
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man already accused of shooting now also facing Regency Mall armed robber charge, with 2 others | Crime and Courts

RACINE — A Racine man accused of attempted homicide charges is also facing armed robbery charges, along with two others. Jamauel A. Ford, 23, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, and Jerome M. Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, were charged with a felony count of attempted robbery with use of force and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

Racine police officer absolutely shreds on a BMX bike

RACINE — A police officer in Racine is literally doing flips and tricks to break the stereotypes of both cops and BMXers/skateboarders. Introducing, Officer Michael Gordon. He is combining his passion for BMX and being a police officer to connect with the community in a new way. “I would...
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

KENOSHA — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan last week. Samuel Euceda Ucles, 5, was pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach Park near Kenosha’s Bandshell on Tuesday, July 12. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but on Wednesday, officials shared that he had died.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove volunteer firefighter killed in crash, fondly remembered

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Eugene Faust, an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter from Union Grove, won't get to live the bright future expected of him. He helped others until the day he died – and beyond. Faust's co-workers said he was an ordained minister, would act almost as their therapist on...
UNION GROVE, WI
nbc15.com

Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint after they were cut off and forced to stop on a Dane Co. off-ramp early Thursday morning. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just hours after it happened, saying it is still trying to find the men who did it.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI

