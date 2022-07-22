Man jumped off boat on Lac la Belle, hasn't resurfaced, fire department says

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.

