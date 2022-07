A light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Paul Craig opened the main card of UFC London, but things didn’t go quite how the UFC or fans likely expected. Known for being uniquely dangerous off of his back, Craig quickly tried to get the fight to the canvas in the first round by jumping guard several times. The Scottish fighter seemed fairly committed to a leg lock attempt at one point, but Oezdemir was eventually able to escape with no issues.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO