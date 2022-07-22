ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Questions remain after Indiana Senate GOP introduces abortion bill

By Kristen Eskow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Legal experts say the abortion bill proposed by Indiana Senate Republicans leaves several unanswered questions. The proposed bill would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy. There are a few exceptions, including victims of rape or incest who sign an affidavit provided to their physician. A police report or...

