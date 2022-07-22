ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid a summer swelter, thoughts turn to winter and an energy price crisis in oil-dependent Maine

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an unseasonably warm day last November when Gov. Janet Mills stood outside of a home weatherization business in Brewer to tout a $100 million investment to help Mainers get through the coming winter. At the time, heating oil was averaging $3.15 a gallon – up from a...

Brenda207
2d ago

Oil dépendant Maine. Maybe because it gets super cold and Biden couldn’t care less if we freeze to death! I’m very worried about the prices since I’m a senior.

Pamela Demaray
2d ago

you can think about it all day long to be prepared but if you don't have the money I guess you just have to freeze

