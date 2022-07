For those out of the loop, Rolling Loud Miami 2022 has proven to be an action-packed weekend. Day one included a wild turn of events with Kid Cudi leaving the stage after festival-goers threw water bottles at the artist. Cudi stepped in as the replacement for Kanye West who decided he would not be performing as the headliner. The choice for Cudi was a curious one considering the existing beef between the duo who have brought us classic works such as their collaborative Kids See Ghosts project. Shortly after Cudi’s departure from the Rolling Loud stage as the day one headliner, West would appear as a guest during Lil Durk’s set.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO