Sri Lankan troops forcefully clear protesters; new PM named

By KRISHAN FRANCIS, RAFIQ MAQBOOL and RISHI LEKHI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan forces violently cleared the main protest camp of demonstrators outraged by the country’s economic meltdown as the newly elected and deeply unpopular president put army troops in the streets of the capital Friday to maintain order. Security forces were seen...

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pauline Hanson storms out of the Senate rather than acknowledge traditional owners screaming 'no, I won't and never will' - as Aboriginal senator slams her as 'racist'

Pauline Hanson has been called a racist after she angrily left the Senate during the opening acknowledgment of country. Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and paid respect to elders past and present at the opening of Wednesday's sitting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
POTUS
The Associated Press

'New Cold War': Russia and West vie for influence in Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russian, French and American leaders are crisscrossing Africa to win support for their positions on the war in Ukraine, waging what some say is the most intense competition for influence on the continent since the Cold War. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron are each visiting several African countries this week. Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, went to Kenya and Somalia last week. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will go to Ghana and Uganda next week. “It’s like a new Cold War is playing out in Africa, where the rival sides are trying to gain influence,” said William Gumede, director of Democracy Works, a foundation promoting good governance. Lavrov, in his travels across the drought- and hunger-stricken continent, has sought to portray the West as the villain, blaming it for rising food prices, while the Western leaders have accused the Kremlin of cynically using food as a weapon and waging an imperial-style war of conquest — words calculated to appeal to listeners in post-colonial Africa.
POLITICS
SFGate

US rocket system enables Ukraine to pummel key supply bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops used American-supplied precision rocket launchers to knock out a strategic bridge used by Russia to supply its forces in southern Ukraine's occupied Kherson region, officials said Wednesday. Ukraine also claimed to have destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, artillery pieces and other military equipment...
MILITARY
Reuters

Asia credit investors feel the pain of China property exposure

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - China's crisis-hit property sector has driven underperformance this year in some Asia-focused credit funds, including one led by a former Lehman Brothers portfolio manager, pummelling their returns and bringing years of gains to a juddering halt.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Canada says pope's apology to Indigenous not enough

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The Canadian government made clear Wednesday that Pope Francis’ apology to Indigenous peoples for abuses in the country’s church-run residential schools didn’t go far enough, suggesting that reconciliation over the fraught history is still very much a work in progress. The official government reaction came as Francis arrived in Quebec City for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon at her Quebec residence, the hilltop Citadelle fortress, on the second leg of Francis’ week-long visit to Canada. The government’s criticisms echo those of some survivors and concern Francis’ omission of any reference to the sexual abuse suffered by Indigenous children in the schools, as well as his original reluctance to name the Catholic Church as an institution bearing responsibility. Francis has said he is on a “penitential pilgrimage” to atone for the church’s role in the residential school system, in which generations of Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their homes and forced to attend church-run, government-funded boarding schools t o assimilate them into Christian, Canadian society. The Canadian government has said physical and sexual abuse were rampant at the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages.
SOCIETY

