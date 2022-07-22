ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘We’re Ready to Try New Things’: Latin Pop Boy Band CNCO Announces Break Up

By Julyssa Lopez
 3 days ago
Erick Brian Colon, from left, Zabdiel De Jesus, Richard Camacho and Christopher Velez of CNCO accept the award for pop group/duo of the year at Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

After almost seven years together, Latin pop boy band CNCO revealed Thursday they’re officially splitting up, citing a desire to “expand” their careers. The announcement, which was made during Univision’s Premios Juventud award show, comes more than a year after former member Joel Pimentel left the band back in May 2021.

Christopher Velez, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel de Jesus told Billboard that the decision to disband was made amicably. “We are feeling nervous but at the same time, we feel excited, anxious,” Colon said. “We’re ready to try new things,” De Jesus added, “We always thought that if we split, it had to be natural, and that’s how it happened.”

CNCO had stayed busy during the last year, releasing upbeat singles like 2021’s “Toa La Noche,” — their first song as a foursome — and “Party, Humo y Alcohol,” which dropped in January. At the time, the group told Rolling Stone they were looking forward to starting a new chapter as a band.

“We can’t wait to share our new music. We are doing things that we have never done before and pushing ourselves to create everlasting memories for our fans,” the group said. “This new era is full of surprises. It will be the best you’ve seen from CNCO so far.”

