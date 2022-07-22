ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves sign guard Austin Rivers for depth

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUoHm_0goT9fH500

WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of July 21, 2022 02:12

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized a contract Thursday with guard Austin Rivers.

The 6-foot-4 son of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers spent last season with Denver, where he averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 67 games.

Rivers had his best year in the NBA in 2017-18 with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 61 games. He has played 10 seasons in the league for six teams, appearing in 60 playoff games. Rivers was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft by New Orleans, coming out of Duke.

After signing Karl-Anthony Towns to a contract extension and making the major trade with Utah to get Rudy Gobert earlier this summer, the Timberwolves also added free agent role players in Kyle Anderson and Bryn Forbes before picking up Rivers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns drops truth bomb on Rudy Gobert trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves made arguably the biggest move of the NBA offseason when they traded with the Utah Jazz for All-Star center Rudy Gobert. It was one of the largest hauls in NBA trade history, as Minnesota sent four first-round picks, their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker Kessler, and three other rotational players. Despite the massive cost, the trade was a clear sign that the Timberwolves want to win and win now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

3 teams that must still sign Blake Griffin in 2022 NBA free agency

Blake Griffin has had a pretty steep fall from grace over the past few seasons. The former “Lob City” member has lost his burst since his Los Angeles Clippers heyday, and has since spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets. Griffin is now looking for a new home, as he is reportedly not interested in returning to the Nets this offseason.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Full 2022 NBA offseason grades for Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves had one of the most eventful offseasons in its history. They made moves on draft night and some huge moves in free agency during the 2022 NBA offseason. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and company got the Timberwolves into the playoffs after three losing seasons. They had strong...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
State
Utah State
NoleGameday

FSU Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Line

As fall camp approaches, Florida State's defensive line projects as one of the most talented position group for the Seminoles, and possibly the deepest. There is a mixture of experienced veterans and younger prospects looking to make an impact for defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. Here is everything you need to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Minnesota

Tony Finau wins 2022 3M Open with dramatic comeback

BLAINE, Minn. -- The fourth 3M Open is in the books here at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and Tony Finau is the champion with a dramatic comeback finish on the back nine.It was a drama-packed back nine. Scott Piercy led by five at one point, then fell apart. The downfall was punctuated by a triple bogey on 14, as it took him two shots to get out of a fairway bunker, the second going in the water.That opened the door for Finau, who hung around all weekend then rattled off four birdies on the back nine, thanks to multiple...
BLAINE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

West Notes: Nuggets, Jamal Murray, Mavericks, Thunder

Jamal Murray said he is excited to be preparing for the upcoming season after missing the last 18 months with a torn ACL. “It’s been a learning experience and a test of patience,” Murray told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “Everything happens for a reason. I learned a lot, and I’m excited to be back out there.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Undefeated Aurora to play championship game in front of sold out home crowd

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Aurora will compete for the championship in the USL W League on Saturday in front of a sold out home crowd.They're the only undefeated team left in the league. They'll face South Georgia Tormenta FC, which won the South Central Division with a 7-1-4 record.The fan base has been building throughout their opening season, and tickets to the championship sold out in record time after the Aurora's semifinal victory over McLean Soccer. The game is slated for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. Some storms are expected in the evening hours, but the Aurora says they'll play through rain. In the event of lightning, the stadium will be evacuated and fans will be allowed re-entry."If for some reason there are any issues, there's a giant parking ramp across the plaza, and we'll ask fans to go there," said Andrea Yoch, Aurora president and co-founder. You can watch the game live on CBS News Minnesota.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas' triple-double help Sun beat Lynx 94-84

MINNEAPOLIS  — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in franchise history, DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Connecticut Sun never trailed Friday night in their 94-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx.Thomas made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists — the 17th triple-double in WNBA history — and three steals. Courtney Williams also scored 15 points for Connecticut (18-9) and Brionna Jones and Bria Hartley scored 11 apiece.Connecticut jumped to a 10-4 lead before Sylvia Fowles scored inside to make it 10-all midway through the first quarter but the Sun scored 24 of the next 36 points to make it 34-22 when Joyner Holmes converted a three-point play with 8 minutes to go in the second quarter. Minnesota trailed by double figures the rest of the way.Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 14 points and Rachel Banham added 11. Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride and Nikolina Milic scored 12 points apiece.Minnesota (10-18), which has eight regular season games remaining, is two games back of eighth-place Dallas for the final playoff berth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Trae Young, LeBron James among NBA players hooping at the Drew League

Few pro-am basketball organizations carry the level of star power as the Drew League. The Los Angeles-based summer hoops league features high-level competition from a collection of professional and amateur players. The circuit has seen plenty of big-name NBA ballers since its establishment in 1973. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco Digital Update#The Los Angeles Clippers#Karl Anthony Towns
CBS Minnesota

Fans savor opportunity to see the pros at 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. -- Thousands of fans took to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine for the final day of the 3M Open Sunday. After storms Saturday forced a delay in play, sunshine and warm temperatures delighted the masses in attendance.Fans like Rob Salvador say the event is a chance to see the best golfers in the world up close."I'm not a great golfer," Salvador said. "So watching these guys play is, it's inspirational."Salvador and a group of friends took in the action Sunday, watching fan favorite Rickie Fowler before hitting the concourse."It's just really cool to see all the pros out here,"...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy