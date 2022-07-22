Fond du Lac drug busts total more than $100K: sheriff
By Ashley Sears
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 days ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Some recent traffic stops in Fond du Lac County have resulted in major drug busts. In the last month, there have been at least six, finding more than $100,000 worth of drugs. The latest happened Tuesday. Investigators say the driver actually threw thousands of...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of taking over $1,100 worth of liquor from the M & P Petroleum service station located at N48W14738 Lisbon Road on Saturday, July 23. The suspect is described as a Black male who...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District on Sunday, July 24 said a water recovery is underway on Lac La Belle after a man reportedly drowned. Around 3:45 p.m., officials said multiple 911 calls reported someone in distress in the lake. First responders learned a man in his 30s went under the water but did not resurface.
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have been sentenced to a combined 55 years in prison for a 2018 murder on the city's north side. Niyoktron Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to his murder charge in August 2019. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison while already serving time for another shooting.
MILWAUKEE - Wauwatosa police are looking for a fleeing driver after a chase and crash near 76th and Lisbon on Sunday, July 24. Officials said a police officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation near 72nd and North, but the driver took off – hitting the squad car in the process.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A K-9 from Columbia County successfully alerted officers to illegal drugs and paraphernalia Thursday afternoon after they were looking to assist a driver pulled on the side of the road on HWY 151. According to their Facebook post, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was on...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 23 responded to at least three separate shootings. It continued a violent 24-hour stretch across the city after four other people were wounded Friday night. Two men were also killed early Friday morning. Unknown location. Just before 6:30 a.m., a 39-year-old...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police were involved in a pursuit and crash overnight. It started near 60th and National. An officer tried to stop a car for running a red light. When the car did not stop for the officer, the chase ensued. Officers successfully deployed stop sticks,...
WAUPUN, Wis. - The Waupun man accused of killing his grandmother in 2019 has been sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison, the district attorney announced. Gregory Spittel, 33, was convicted in May of second-degree reckless homicide and other charges. According to a criminal complaint, Spittel was upset with...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two people after a stolen vehicle crashed near 23rd and Capitol on Friday night, July 22. Around 11:30 p.m., police said the stolen vehicle hit two unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver and a passenger ran off. Three other passengers in the stolen vehicle...
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are dead after a shooting near Fond du Lac and Congress early Friday morning, July 22. Police said someone opened fire on the two men around 12:45 a.m. The victims, identified by the medical examiner's office as 37-year-old Christopher Bugembe and 41-year-old Valentino Stokes, later died at the hospital.
The Appleton Police Department is reporting an increase in the crime rate, specifically in thefts. In a statement to the media, the APD said that their officers have “responded to an upsurge in thefts related to unsecured items including unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, unsecured garages, and bikes left unlocked.”
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday, July 22 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Congress Street. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. A 37-year-old Wauwatosa man and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of their injuries. The circumstance leading up to the...
WEST ALLIS — West Allis police arrested a suspect they say is connected to the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in West Allis on Monday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Ninoshka M. Maestre Lozada. Court records identify the suspect as 25-year-old Wilson...
TOWN OF NEENAH, WI — Winnebago County law enforcement is looking for several people armed with semi-automatic handguns who were involved in a disturbance at a Town of Neenah business July 10th. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Peppermint Hippo at 1413 Green Valley. Witnesses say there was a disturbance in the after hours potion of the tavern and two of the suspects drew their guns. The group then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, possibly with Illinois plates, which was last seen driving south on Green Valley Road. No shots were fired during the disturbance. At least four of the suspects are believed to have been armed. Investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects, who appear to be African-American men.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Teutonia and Locust on the city's north side Sunday morning. Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the arm and drove himself to a nearby fire station to get help. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
OSHKOSH, Wis. - New video shows a boat crash in Oshkosh that sent seven people to the hospital on the Fox River earlier this month. When you watch, you can see a speed boat smashing into a large tour paddleboat with dozens of people on board. The speedboat then left...
RACINE, Wis. — Racine County deputies closed I-94 to arrest Leyshla Rios Del Valle of Milwaukee, she was accused of flashing a gun during a road rage incident and was arrested for intentionally pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct. Leyshla told WISN 12 News that she was...
