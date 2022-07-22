ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 probe: Trump ‘chose not to act’ as mob hit Capitol

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his...

MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
The Atlantic

Why They Still Support Trump

The seven public hearings by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, have made the task of dot connecting easy: America’s 45th president oversaw and directed a multipart plan to violently overturn the 2020 election. Texts and testimonies of those in Donald Trump’s inner orbit have shattered every excuse that the former president’s supporters had publicly broadcast since that awful, searing day.
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
Newsweek

Steve Bannon Cheers Trump's Reported Plan to 'Gut the Government'

Just hours before right-wing strategist Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress, the podcaster cheered a reported plan by former President Donald Trump and his allies to "gut" the administrative state of civil servants and career employees to "reshape" the federal government. Bannon, who served as chief executive of...
