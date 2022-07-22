Former Walmart building in Pittston Twp. gets new life

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger unveiled a yearlong $80M construction project, with a ribbon-cutting celebration for the soon to be open, Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint.

The complex is 124,000 square feet outpatient specialty facility that will offer improved availability and convenience of in-demand services, from same-day surgery to eye care and diagnosis.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 1201 Oak Street, near Route 315, Interstate 81, and the PA Turnpike 476. Which was chosen for its closeness to patients in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

The healthplex is scheduled to open Monday, August 1, and will offer surgery and endoscopy, bone, muscle, and joint care. Along with, urologic services, eye care, and eyewear, physical and occupational therapy, as well as laboratory and diagnostics. ConvenientCare and orthopedic urgent care services are expected to open in the fall.









According to market forecasts, the aging population of northeastern Pennsylvania will drive an

increased need for these services through 2030.

“We’re outgrowing our footprint at our hospitals in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre,” said Ron Beer,

Chief Administrative Officer for Geisinger’s Northeast Region. “Healthlplex CenterPoint makes

better health easier for patients and members in two counties by providing care in an easy-to-reach location away from the bustling activity of our medical centers.”

The healthplex also creates 154 jobs and frees up space at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical

Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center to explore opportunities to expand acute care

services like emergency medicine and trauma programs.

Care Teams will offer treatment options that previously weren’t available or limited in the NEPA region. The most comprehensive urology practice Geisinger has ever established in NEPA will offer same-day care for emergency conditions such as kidney stones or the inability to urinate.

Designed with a focus on patient comfort in a space that previously housed a Walmart, the

healthplex features a café, an atrium with outdoor green space and seating, and facial

recognition technology for easy check-in. It also provides abundant parking and is accessible by

public transportation.

“Residents and leaders in this community welcomed this project with open arms and will share

in its positive impacts on health and the local economy,” said Beer. “Together, we succeeded in

contributing to the vibrance of an area we all love. A space that once buzzed with commerce will

now care for the community for years to come.”

Adapting an existing building for new use brings needed services to Pittston Township in an

environmentally friendly way.

The project avoided energy-costly demolition, preserved undisturbed land that might otherwise have been used for new development, and created sustainable green spaces and gardens. Visit their website to learn more about the new Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint .

