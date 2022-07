When you start with a classic, there’s rarely anywhere to go but down. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws not only changed the way films were marketed and ushered in the concept of the summer tentpole movie, but it also became the rare movie blockbuster whose critical status has only grown over time. With massive, unexpected success for Universal Pictures (to the tune of half a billion 1975 dollars worldwide), and a formula ripe for imitation (big shark eats unsuspecting tourists), there was no question that Jaws would get the sequel treatment. Jaws 2 came out three years later, with a 3-D outing rising in 1983, and the fourth and final entry, Jaws: The Revenge, hitting screens 12 years after the illustrious original in 1987.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO