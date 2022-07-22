ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Home explosion survivor takes flight again

By Sam Kraemer
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF BARTON, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle he survived. Nearly a year ago, 80% of Frankie Ridolfi's body was burned in a home explosion in the Town of Barton. But he's rediscovered his purpose in his new skin. When you've been flying for years, the pre-flight...

www.fox6now.com

