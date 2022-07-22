ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Lac La Belle water recovery; search for man to resume Saturday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A search of Lac La Belle will continue Saturday, July 22 after a possible drowning was first reported Thursday night. Officials said the effort is now considered a recovery. A Facebook post from...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Laser strikes inbound aircraft; reportedly came from Sheridan Park area

MILWAUKEE - A laser strike was reported on an inbound flight at Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday night, July 26. According to officials, around 9:11 p.m. deputies assigned to the airport received notification from the airport tower that an inbound United flight reported a laser strike on its left side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lac La Belle drowning victims identified

OCONOMOWOC — Town of Oconomowoc Police Department incident reports contained the names of the two individuals who drowned within a few days of each other. Agean Yang, 32 and Elijahwan Green, 35, both from Milwaukee, died in Lac La Belle. Following two drownings in separate incidents last week, local...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert canceled for Oak Creek woman; found safe

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for Mary Vossekuil, 67, from Oak Creek. She has been located safe. There was concern after Mary left her assisted living facility around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 to go to a doctor's appointment at St Francis Hospital. She did not return and texted a fellow resident at 9:07 p.m. that she was lost.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lac La Belle drownings: Safety concerns addressed by officials

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Two men drowned in three days on Lac La Belle in Waukesha County, something rescue crews said hasn't happened on this body of water. Police say neither was wearing a life jacket. On Thursday, July 21, police came to the lake after it was reported a man...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toddler pulled from Brown Deer pool, taken to hospital: officials

BROWN DEER, Wis. - North Shore Fire/Rescue was called to a report of a 2-year-old not breathing after being found in a pool Wednesday, July 27. When crews arrived to the scene in Brown Deer, CPR was in progress. The child was pulseless, and law enforcement and EMS personnel took over resuscitation efforts.
BROWN DEER, WI
marquette.edu

Safety Alert: July 27, 2022 | 6 a.m.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: 22nd St. and W. Wells St. Approximate time: 6 a.m. Victims: One male, not affiliated with Marquette. Physical injuries: None. At approximately 6 a.m., three subjects...
MARQUETTE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Florida man missing, believed to have been in city

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a report of a Florida man believed to have been in the city before he was last seen July 9. Nigel Charlton, 33, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 9, but police did not say where.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man thrown from boat on Lake Monona over weekend died from accidental drowning, medical examiner’s office says

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who drowned after being thrown from a boat in Lake Monona over the weekend. Crews found the body of Willie Colbert, 74, of Milwaukee, in the lake on Sunday. The day prior, he fell overboard after his boat hit a swell and turned sharply. Speaking to...
MONONA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Armed robbery near Marquette; vehicle stolen, 3 suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday, July 27 near 22nd and Wells. It happened around 6 a.m. According to police, at approximately 6 a.m., three subjects approached a non-Marquette affiliated woman, displayed a weapon and demanded property. The suspects obtained the...
MARQUETTE, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested after Firey Rollover Crash

A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway “A” north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mukwonago woman accused; fatal crash in Town of Genesee

TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Mukwonago woman faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash that happened in the Town of Genesee on Sunday, July 17. The accused is Danielle Krueger – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police chase stolen Kia, Hyundai: video

GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police have released dashboard camera video from a high-speed chase that happened early Wednesday morning, July 27. Police were called to a hotel near Port Washington and Green Tree around 12:45 a.m. for the reported thefts of a Kia and Hyundai. A short time after the...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee crash into house near 17th and Chestnut

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A 65-year-old man is injured after South Milwaukee police say he crashed his vehicle into a house near 17th and Chestnut around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24. No one inside the house was injured. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

19th and Center shooting: Milwaukee police seek known gunman

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital on Tuesday afternoon, July 26 – after being shot near 19th and Center, police say. Officials say an occupant of a vehicle fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking him. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

