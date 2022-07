Even after the craziness of free agency and the various blockbuster trades that have dotted the NHL in recent weeks, the Vancouver Canucks still have a few trade partners for J.T. Miller should they get to the point of no return with a long-term extension. Everyone is still holding out hope that Patrik Allvin and company can find a way to negotiate a team-friendly deal with him and his agent Brian Bartlett, but that is far from a guarantee, even after indicating to The Athletic’s Harman Dayal that he and his client see a path to one at some point in the future (from ‘J.T. Miller’s agent discusses Canucks future: ‘There’s a realistic path for an extension’’, The Athletic, 7/20/22).

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO