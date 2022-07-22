ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

'Life after is more important': A child of Japan's baby hatch

By Philip FONG, Tomohiro OSAKI
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHehc_0goT6l6i00
Koichi Miyatsu, 18, says he owes what he is today to the baby hatch at Japan's Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto /AFP

Inside Koichi Miyatsu's blue, child-sized backpack are neatly folded cartoon-print sweatshirts and a pair of white sneakers -- all he has from before he was left at Japan's only "baby hatch".

He was only a toddler when he was placed in the hatch at a hospital in southern Japan's Kumamoto, where children can be left anonymously by desperate family.

"These are some of the clothes I was wearing when I was left there," 18-year-old Miyatsu told AFP.

"They are the oldest memories I have of my childhood... so I've treasured them ever since."

This year, Miyatsu became the first person to speak publicly in Japan about being abandoned in the hatch, which first opened in 2007, modelled on a German programme.

His comments have rekindled debate about a scheme described by supporters as a last resort for marginalised women but criticised by opponents as encouraging the abandonment of children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5Wi9_0goT6l6i00
The clothes he was wearing when he was abandoned as a toddler are the 'oldest memories I have of my childhood', says 18-year-old Kiochi Miyatsu /AFP

For Miyatsu, though, there is no question.

"The day I was left there was the day a new chapter of my life began," the university freshman said.

"I owe what I am today to the baby hatch."

Catholic-run Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto launched the programme to provide an alternative for those struggling to parent and unable or unwilling to seek formal solutions like giving children up for care.

They argue it can prevent the abuse and even death of children, and in 15 years, 161 babies and toddlers have been left with them.

- 'I was there once' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjEKF_0goT6l6i00
Yoshimitsu (L) and Midori Miyatsu, the adoptive parents of Koichi Miyatsu, have fostered more than 30 children /AFP

Soon after Miyatsu was found sitting uncomprehendingly in the hatch, he was taken in by Yoshimitsu and Midori Miyatsu in rural Kumamoto.

Parents of five biological children, the couple have also fostered over 30 others and didn't hesitate to take in Miyatsu.

"I thought an angel was sent our way," Yoshimitsu, 65, said recalling Miyatsu's arrival.

The pair have long supported Jikei's programme, having witnessed firsthand the troubled circumstances of other foster children, including broken families, delinquency, homelessness and unexpected pregnancies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9u0U_0goT6l6i00
Koichi Miyatsu, 18, carries a pot from his home to a church as part of a monthly charity event for underprivileged children /AFP

"Once a heavily pregnant girl with practically no money sought our help on a freezing December day... so we knew there were kids out there who would need this kind of place," said Midori, 63.

Miyatsu was among the first children left at the hatch, and he was found with nothing indicating his name, age or birthplace.

"I have no recollection of the moment when I was dropped off... but the image of the hatch's door is seared into a corner of my brain," he said.

Around a year after he was left, he saw a photo of the hatch in a newspaper, Midori said.

"He told us, 'I was there once.' That's when we knew that he remembered."

- 'Complicated feelings' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRAkf_0goT6l6i00
Koichi Miyatsu (R) and his adoptive father Yoshimitsu eat curry together after their monthly charity event at a church in Kumamoto /AFP

He was given a name by a local official, and his age was established by DNA testing. His early days of care were tough, with regular nightmares and constant finger-sucking.

But the couple never hid his backstory, and with time, the trauma faded.

Years later, he learned more about his origins, including that his biological mother was killed in a car accident five months after his birth.

He keeps a framed picture of her, with curly hair like his, and says he feels she is "keeping watch on me from heaven".

"I would tell her that I have grown up to be 18 years old, and that I want to live the life that was cut short for her."

Every month, Miyatsu provides free meals to underprivileged children at a local church and he wants to work with children in the future, and perhaps become a foster parent too.

He hopes telling his story will "pave the way for other children (left in the box) to come forward and get their messages across", describing his experience overcoming "complicated feelings about myself".

"But even if there are a few pieces missing, it doesn't fundamentally change who I am today. I don't think my identity should be dictated by the first few years of my life," he said.

"Life after the baby hatch is far more important."

Comments / 6

Michele Fritchie
1d ago

In Europe during the Middle Ages, unwanted infants and young children would be left on the steps of churches, monasteries, convents and the homes of ministers. These children would be raised, educated, taught an occupation and life skills, and when they grew up, they could choose to join the convent or monastery, or go out into the world. When you consider the fact only the wealthy could afford an education, these children were head and shoulders above the others.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Baby Hatch#Homelessness#Jikei Hospital#German#Catholic
The Independent

Voices: ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’? No thanks – I wouldn’t want any child of mine to grow up with your views

Of all the grotesque, frothy-mouthed, holier-than-thou pontificating over the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to remove the rights of women in the US to have an abortion, the very worst has to be those signs which read: WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY.I winced, physically winced when I saw them – snapped and posted on Twitter as part of crowd footage of pro-choice vs “pro-life” (anti-abortion) rallies in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade."We Will Adopt Your Baby" but hundreds of thousands of kids could use families in the US right now, why haven't you done it already?...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Homeless
Fox News

Mom plans legal action after 7-year-old girl punished by school for BLM poster that said 'any life'

A 7-year-old was punished by her school for including the phrase "any life" on a Black Lives Matter drawing she made, and her mother is now looking to take legal action. Chelsea Boyle said her White daughter was confused about why she got in trouble for a picture depicting her diverse group of friends at Viejo Elementary School in Orange County, California. The picture included the Black Lives Matter slogan, with the phrase "any life" underneath, along with figures of different colors to represent their various races.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
AFP

AFP

73K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy