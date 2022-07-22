ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fried, Crist face off in debate as DeSantis looms large

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QfC7_0goT64Qq00

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held their only debate Thursday before next month's Democratic gubernatorial primary, bashing Gov. Ron DeSantis and casting themselves as their party's best chance at beating the surging Republican .

Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman and former GOP governor, and Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, faced off in a broadcast debate taped earlier in South Florida. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 23.

The candidates fielded questions on abortion, gun legislation, immigration and other topics that dominated this year's contentious legislative session. But much of their harshest rhetoric was reserved for DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender.

“He is not on the side of the people. He is running for president of the United States. He cares only about his future and more about the White House than your house. That is why we need a change,” Crist said of the governor.

Fried, continuing a theme of her campaign, focused on Crist's past as a Republican governor, accusing him of changing positions and parties when politically expedient and being aligned with DeSantis on some policies.

“Unfortunately so many of these policy initiatives that he is fighting on today was Charlie's when he was a Republican," said Fried, drawing a line between the policies of DeSantis and Crist. “That is unacceptable. That is why we have to win.”

She also criticized Crist for his previous stances on abortion and his appointment of conservative Florida Supreme Court justices when he was governor, as a legal battle over a new 15-week abortion ban unfolds in the state.

Crist deflected the barbs, saying “I'm right for women, I'm right for pro-choice,” and at times painted Fried's attacks as desperate attempts to damage him amid his larger fundraising hauls and high-profile endorsements.

“This is the real problem, Nikki, we're in a Democratic primary and both of us want to unseat Governor DeSantis. If we're going to be able to do that we have to work together and stop tearing down your fellow Democrats and do what's right to win this election in November,” Crist said.

The candidates largely agreed on some topics like the need to address the rising cost of housing and their opposition to the new law forbidding instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, which critics have labeled the “ Don't Say Gay " law.

Both Crist and Fried also said they would support the death penalty for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz , who murdered 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. A penalty trial is underway to determine whether Cruz will reach a death setnece or serve life in prison without parole.

The winner of the August primary will advance to face DeSantis in November.

The incumbent governor has become popular among Republicans in Florida and beyond, often placing himself at the forefront of controversial cultural issues and reporting large fundraising numbers ahead of the election. He is widely considered to be a leading possible 2024 GOP presidential contender.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Nazi protesters show up outside young conservatives meeting in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – A Holocaust center in Florida and others condemned the presence of protesters holding Nazi flags and posters with antisemitic imagery outside a convention of young conservative activists that drew as speakers President Donald Trump, Florida Gov, Ron DeSantis and several Republican U.S. senators. Florida Holocaust Museum...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida House District 21

One Republican and one Democrat are seeking the votes for Florida House District 21, which covers most of Gainesville and extends west to the Gulf of Mexico. This election will not appear on the primary ballot. Republican and Democratic voters can vote for the candidate of their choice in the November election.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Florida Republican Congressional Candidate Wants To Build New Nuclear Power Plants

Al Santos, a Republican candidate for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, advocated for the use of nuclear energy to lessen the nation’s dependance on foreign oil. “There’s no question we need to act now and move away from the dependency on foreign oil to power our communities and business,” Santos said. “We need to implement a comprehensive United States energy independence policy that can assure us that no matter what happens in the world, our energy needs will be covered domestically without impacting our citizens with high prices for electricity and gasoline. Therefore, we need to boost nuclear energy production across the nation, including Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Fact-checking the Florida Democratic governor debate

As Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried sparred in their lone debate Thursday, they made serious claims that WESH 2 fact-checked. One involved Fried's claim that Crist raided the Sadowski affordable housing trust fund. “When you were actually governor, you gutted the Sadowski fund, the affordable trust fund...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Farmers push back after Charlie Crist proposes land purchase as Governor

Florida’s farmers are rebuking a plan floated by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist to buy up farmland should he become Florida’s next Governor. Crist threw out the proposal during the lone Democratic Primary debate ahead of the Aug. 23 election, as part of a discussion about Florida’s environment and ecosystem.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

﻿Florida state senator falsely claims teachers union endorsement

More questions are popping up about the claims a local candidate for Congress is saying in his campaign mailers to voters. A mailer from state Sen. Randolph Bracy, a candidate in the Democratic primary for Congress district 10, is coming under scrutiny. The campaign material says he's endorsed by the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
floridapolitics.com

‘A proven fighter’: PAC backing veterans, military families endorses Ben Sorensen for Congress

‘I am confident Ben’s military training will guide him while he fights for our democratic values in Washington, D.C.’. Taking the Hill PAC, a Pennsylvania-based organization focused on electing veteran and military family member candidates, is backing active U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander and Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen’s bid for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Statewide Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.8 Percent, Despite National Economic Conditions

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s June 2022 data indicates that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months through June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percent higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s labor force grew by 40,000 (+0.4 percent) over the month, while the national labor force shrank by 0.2 percent. In June 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 293,000 (+2.8 percent) over the year, outpacing the national rate of 1.8 percent by 1.0 percentage point.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Republicans#Abortion Debate#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Election State#Florida Agriculture#Democratic#Gop#The White House
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay activist groups will protest Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit

Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit descends upon Downtown Tampa this weekend, and local activist groups plan to protest the event. TPUSA's event is targeted at young people and is advertised as "a celebration of youth and freedom." It will feature a slew of right wing speakers, including: former President Donald Trump, Trump Jr., Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, Senator Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis, congressman Matt Gaetz and several other notable right wingers.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
WFLA

Voter guide: Who’s on ballots in Tampa Bay for Florida primary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Midterm election season is in full swing and with qualifiers passed, sample ballots are making their way to voters. Newly redrawn congressional maps for both chambers of the state legislature and the federal congressional districts have made the competition even more fierce than previous years.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Publix heiress donated $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ group Moms For Liberty

Publix heiresses and donating to ultra-conservative organizations go together like a Pub Sub and a black & white cookie. Once again, Julie Fancelli is donating big bucks to support radical wings of the Republican party. The heiress of the Lakeland chain donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, the first major contribution to this political action committee.
LAKELAND, FL
orlandoweekly.com

St. Pete artist sells stickers of anti-LGBT Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in drag to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
capitaloutlook.com

Mary McLeod Bethune statue unveiled as she becomes first African American woman to represent her state in nation’s history

After five years of struggles, negotiations that required state and federal approvals, logistical challenges and a fundraising effort that generated close to $1 million, a pristine, towering statue made of marble was introduced to the world honoring Mary McLeod Bethune in Washington, D.C. The 13-foot-long block of precious marble now...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy