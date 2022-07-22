ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What the papers say – July 22

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5Svs_0goT5uqE00
What the papers say (PA) (PA Archive)

The papers are led by further escalations in the battle for No 10 and High Court revelations that the BBC “fabricated” affair allegations about the Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny in a bid to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Daily Express, Metro and the Daily Star all react to the court case which saw the BBC paying substantial damages to the former nanny with headlines that have the national broadcaster saying: “We let Diana down.”

The Daily Mirror adds that Diana’s brother has pled for police to now charge those responsible for the BBC’s “shameful interview” tactics.

Elsewhere, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times report the final two vying to be the next prime minister have “traded blows” over tax plans with Rishi Sunak warning against a “huge borrowing spree” as Liz Truss defended tax-cutting plans worth at least £30 billion a year.

The Independent adds that Ms Truss’s £30bn tax-slashing plans have been “savaged” by economists, with one unnamed economics professor telling the paper her claim the policy would tame soaring inflation is “ridiculous”.

The i, meanwhile, says Penny Mordaunt’s supporters are orchestrating a “stop Liz Truss” campaign to ensure the bookies’ favourite does not win the race to become prime minister.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail carries a report authored by David Neal, the chief borders inspector, claiming Channel migrants who triggered alerts on security databases have been allowed to vanish.

The group running the UK’s largest steel plant has threatened to close if the Government does not provide it with help to curb emissions, the Financial Times says.

And The Sun splash writes that EastEnders have signed Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as a cast member.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clash over plans for illegal migration

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clashed on Sunday over immigration policy, as both candidates sought to present themselves as the best option to take control of the UK’s borders. Even as the two rival camps continued to trade blows over tax cuts and economic credibility, both sides opened a new front in the battle for No 10 as each candidate offered tough new policies and hard-edged language on illegal migration.
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour would prioritise ‘growth, growth, growth’, Starmer to declare

Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech in Liverpool on Monday to say that the priorities for the next Labour government will be “growth, growth, growth”. Revealing plans for an Industrial Strategy Council as part of a wider speech on the economy, the Labour leader is expected to say that under his party, growth would be “strong, secure and fair”.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his official birthday picture

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.Behind the lens was his mother the Duchess of Cambridge who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.The duchess is a keen amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.The young royal and future king turns nine on Friday and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
David Neal
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Sunak and Truss to have first head-to-head debate in premiership race

The remaining two candidates for the Conservative leadership are preparing for their first TV head-to-head debate, which could play a decisive role in determining who succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister.With many of the 160,000 Tory members likely to vote as soon as ballot papers arrive next week, the BBC showdown at 9pm today could be the only real chance for Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to make their pitch direct to those determining their fate.The pair will clash over tax and immigration, but Labour insisted they should be grilled on how they would fund their “fantasy economics” plans,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Notre-Dame fire has inspired a new disaster movie, and it speaks directly to France’s soul

Monday 15 April, 2019. It’s a beautiful spring evening in France’s capital city and the soul of Paris is burning. As the trees lining the Champs-Élysées shimmer in the generous April heat, the crowds begin to gather. They raise their phones to the sky like a prayer. Flames tower over the monumental spire of Notre-Dame. The most famous building in the world is engulfed.Within an hour and a half of the cathedral catching alight, Cher had tweeted. “Devastation & [heartbreak emoji]... French are strong, &¯[America]â¯& [the world] Will Never Forget Those with The Spirit Of â¯La Marseillaise,” she wrote, characteristically....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Star#Uk#The Daily Express#The Daily Mirror#The Daily Telegraph#Times#The Daily Mail#Securi
The Independent

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Major incident declared and public told to cancel barbecues as wildfires tear across southeast England

Firefighters battled a series of fierce “weather-related” wildfires across southeast England on Sunday, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Surrey.Both Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFR) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued pleas to the public to cancel any barbecue plans in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly. pic.twitter.com/0svNolGyba— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 24, 2022Firefighters were called...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

John Kerry warning to Liz Truss not to ‘jigger’ with climate change levies

US president Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has warned Tory leadership contender Liz Truss not to “jigger” with the UK’s plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by slashing green levies, which help to pay for the transition to clean energy.Ms Truss has said that she backs the target of net zero by 2050, but wants to suspend levies, which add 8 per cent to energy bills, in order to do it “in a way that doesn’t harm people and businesses”.But Mr Kerry said that any savings from tax giveaways would be massively outweighed by the cost of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy