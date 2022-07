The man who allegedly tried to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday, the Justice Department said. After being released following his initial arrest by local authorities in Monroe County — where he allegedly accosted Zeldin while he was giving a speech there Thursday — David Jakubonis, 43, was charged with assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.

