DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are still searching for the killer in the 1989 brutal slaying of 22-year-old Catherine Corkery."It was absolutely the most horrific case that I had ever personally been involved with," retired Dormont police officer Gary Scheimer said.It's been 33 years since Corkery was killed. She was sexually assaulted, savagely stabbed, strangled and then burned. Scheimer responded to the scene when she was found on July 22, 1989. "This wasn't a spontaneous action," he said. "This was something that was carefully planned so he could do what he did and not get detected."Scheimer said a person living on Voelkel...

DORMONT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO