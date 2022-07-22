ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators in Cape Coral are trying to determine what caused a pickup truck to crash into a home.

The crash happened Thursday evening at a home near the intersection of Kismet Pkwy. and Juanita Pl.

The driver was the only one inside the pickup and sustained serious injuries after being thrown from the truck, officials said in a Friday morning update.

Roads in the area were closed while crews cleared the wreckage.

A propane leak was reported shortly after the crash; fire crews performed a controlled burn-off of the fuel.

