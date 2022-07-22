ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Lily Safra, 1934-2022

By Emily Zanotti
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer life was one of excess and extremes: from rags to riches, from Brazilian immigrant to wealthy socialite, and from fairy tale surroundings to crushing heartbreak. And while Lily Safra, who died quietly this month at the age of 87, spent much of her time in recent decades out of the...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Prince Charles
Phys.org

Excavations reveal first known depictions of two biblical heroines, episode in ancient Jewish art

A team of specialists and students led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jodi Magness recently returned to Israel's Lower Galilee to continue unearthing nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq. Discoveries made this year include the first known depiction of the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael as described in the book of Judges.
RELIGION
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

15 of the Largest Armies In World History

For as long as humans have been able to sharpen sticks and stones, they have fought each other over resources such as land and water or for a myriad other reasons, including religion, ideology, or independence. But it is not until antiquity that humans began forming what could be considered standing armies. The earliest known […]
MILITARY
Robb Report

Sotheby’s May Be Responsible for Losing $4 Million In Rare Yellow Diamonds, Judge Rules

Click here to read the full article. A California federal judge ruled that Sotheby’s may be responsible for the loss of 45 yellow diamonds worth $4 million last week. The ruling overturned a lower court’s previous decision in favor of the auction house. M&L Financial, Inc., a financial services firm, had sued Sotheby’s, claiming that the house was liable for losing the diamonds that the firm had consigned. The firm allegedly told the auction house that it was the sole owner of the jewels. On the consignment agreement, however, M&L was listed alongside Jadelle Jewelry and Diamonds, a Beverly Hills retailer that was reported...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Sun-loving Freya the walrus sinking boats in Norway

A 1,500-pound walrus named Freya has sunk several ships, causing mayhem in Oslo, Norway, this summer. The boat-sinking behemoth has become a social media star, with pictures and videos of her antics spreading across Twitter. She's also a sensation among local residents and tourists, with the exception of some boat owners.
ANIMALS
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
RELIGION
WWD

An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles

Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
AUSTIN, TX
Slate

What It Took for One Gilded Age Socialite to Get a Divorce—and Keep Her Dignity

Flora Bigelow Dodge had not traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in January 1903 for the same reason so many women of her acquaintance had. She did not do anything for the same reason other women did—at least not if you believed the newspapers. A fixture in the society pages, Flora was the “most daring, most original, cleverest woman in New York.” She was a wonderful musician, a graceful dancer, an expert horsewoman, and a captivating storyteller, an author of plays and short stories. She was “both courageous and imaginative.” She was witty, ambitious, generous, and beautiful, a woman of “unusual individuality” with a retinue of admirers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
TheConversationAU

Deconstructing the cult of Winston Churchill: racism, deification and nostalgia for empire

Only one prime minister is honoured with a statue on the grounds of the Australian National University. Despite the university’s name, it is not an Australian. Rather, the stern face of Britain’s war-time prime minister Winston Churchill greets students on the Canberra campus. Although the ANU was founded in 1946, the Churchill statue is not a gesture of post-war admiration. A replica of a statue in Parliament Square, London, it is owned by the Winston Churchill Trust and was erected in 1985. Review: Winston Churchill: His Times, His Crimes - Tariq Ali (Verso) Why would the ANU decide to honour a...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Walter Russell Mead's epic history of America's relationship with Israel

Walter Russell Mead’s latest book, Arc of a Covenant: The United States, Israel, and the Fate of the Jewish People, examines the fascinating question of why Americans have so much “sympathy for the Zionist movement and the Jewish state.” Perhaps better than any other book yet written, it reveals the sources of American Zionism, back to America's own founding.
WORLD
ARTnews

Italian Government Halts Sales of NFTs Based on Masterpieces from the Country’s Museums

The Italian government has put a hold on the sale of NFTs based on classic Italian Renaissance paintings, the Art Newspaper reports. “Given that the matter is complex and unregulated, the ministry has temporarily asked its institutions to refrain from signing contracts relating to NFTs,” a spokesperson for Massimo Osanna, the director general of museums in Italy, told the Art Newspaper. “The basic intention is to avoid unfair contracts.”
MUSEUMS
Art in America

Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art

AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
MUSEUMS
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jonathan, Reportedly The Oldest Tortoise In The World

Tortoises are exclusively terrestrial animals that are complete vegetarians, unlike their omnivorous turtle cousins. They are the land animals with the longest lifespan and vary in size worldwide depending on their species. The aged Tortoise, Jonathan, who has been a witness to seven British Kings, the introduction of light bulbs and motor cars, as well as the building of the Eiffel Tower, does not seem tired of life as he is still very vibrant.
ANIMALS

